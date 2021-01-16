FALLS CREEK — Local business owner Whitney L. Basinger has been using her hair salon to collect donations to give back to the community.
Basinger owns the Cutting Cove on Main Street in Falls Creek, and has used her business to raise money for good causes before. In 2018, shortly after opening her salon, she raised $500 for homeless veterans through a patriotic bracelet fundraiser.
More recently, she was running a fundraiser through the holidays she called The Cutting Cove Tree Project. She set up a Christmas tree in her salon for donations, and when clients would donate to the initiative, they would get an ornament on the tree with their names on it and be entered into a drawing for free haircut for the 2021 year.
Basinger was collecting canned and nonperishable foods through this project since September.
“I’m so happy because I think people want to help, and sometimes as just a single person without a business, sometimes you just need that platform to kind of give you the nudge. I think people were really, really excited about it. I’d come in and there would be a bag of cans hanging on the door,” Basinger said.
She likes being able to donate and help the community, but didn’t think she would be able to do anything charitable from being shut down for eight weeks.
Through the tree project, she was able to donate food and $100 to the Helping Hands food bank in Reynoldsville in October. A second bunch and $111 was donated to the United Methodist Church in Falls Creek, where a new food distribution center is being created.
This year, Basinger was trying to figure out how she could do a coupon or special that would also give back to the community.
“If they bring a can or box of food, they get $1 off their haircut,” she said. “They act like a coupon for your haircuts.”
Through this, Basinger is going to offer $1 off haircuts at her salon this year if her clients bring food to donate back to the distribution center at the church. She will be collecting food year round in her salon to donate to the food pantry.
“I couldn’t do this without my clients,” Basinger said. “It just goes to show in a world where there’s so much negativity anymore, but if you really take a step outside and talk to your neighbors and try to help people, I think the world becomes a less negative place.”
She is looking forward to being able to donate more food and give back to the community this year with the continued support of her clients. She also wanted to share that people don’t have to be a regular client of hers to participate and get the discount.