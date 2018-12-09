DuBOIS — DuBois Central Catholic and Johnsonburg both got their seasons off to a strong start, as each team picked up a win in the opening round of the DCC Tip-Off Tournament Friday night.

Both teams pulled away in the second quarters of their games after both contests were tightly contested in the early going.

In the opening game, Johnsonburg and Marion were tied at 13 after the opening quarter, but a strong second quarter by the Rams gave them a 31-20 advantage into the second half.

Johnsonburg continued to add to their lead in the second half before closing out a 61-40 victory over the Stingers.

Nearly half of the Rams points came from senior Austin Green, who finished with a game-high 24 as well as pulling down eight boards, which was tied for a team-high.

Cameron Stelene also pulled down eight rebounds and added seven points, while Nick Bliss finished with eight boards and five points for Johnsonburg in the win.

Isaac Schloder also finished in double figures scoring with 13 points, while Garret Gregori finished with eight points for the Rams.

A key factor in the second quarter in which Johsnonburg took control of the game was their free throw shooting.

In the second quarter alone, the Rams went 9 of 13 from the line, as points at the free throw line accounted for half of the team’s points in the quarter.

Johnsonburg finished the game 13 of 18 from the line as a team in the win, while Marion went 7 of 17 at the line.

“If it wasn’t for those foul shots it would have been a lot closer of a game,” Johnsonburg head coach Bill Shuey said.

Justin Peterson led the Stingers with 14 points while Colin Fox also finished in double figures with 10.

No Marion player recored more than four rebounds in the game, as the Rams imposed their will in the paint throughout the game, which led to a 52-24 advantage in rebounds.

“That’s gonna be our game, but if we get it inside we’ve gotta finish,” Shuey said. “We missed a lot of opportunities in the first half, but then they started falling in the second half.”

In the second contest of the night, Punxsutawney and DCC traded the lead back-and-forth in the first quarter, as after eight minutes of play the Chucks held a narrow lead at 15-14.

The score remained close into the final two minutes of the opening half, but that is when the Cardinals ripped off a 9-0 run over the final 1:50 of the half to take a 34-23 lead into the break.

Nick Felix was the key to the late-half run, as the sophomore scored six of the nine points, while the other points came on a three-pointer from senior Anthony Kness.

DuBois Central Catholic head coach Dom Varacallo said his team got key contributions from seniors coming off the bench throughout the first half.

The head coach noted Egan Peck coming off the bench to score five points in the opening quarter including a momentum-swinging three pointer, Garret Prosper coming in and taking a charge on his first defensive possession and Kness’ three pointer to help stretch the lead late in the half.

“That 11-point advantage really shifted the momentum of the game and we came out and played well in the second half,” Varacallo said.

Felix capped the run by grabbing a rebound and putting up a buzzer-beating basket in mid air to bring a loud ovation from the large, Cardinals friendly crowd on hand.

The home-court advantage did not go unnoticed by the Cardinals head coach.

“Our crowd really helped pull us through with the momentum,” Varacallo said. “We haven’t had a student section like that in years so I’m very thankful for the students coming out and supporting us.”

As a team, the Cardinals hit six three pointers in the opening half as along with Kness’ long ball DCC got a pair of three pointers from Josh Solnosky in the opening half as well as one long ball apiece from Peck, Harrison Starr and Justin Miknis.

The Cardinals stretched their lead even further in the third quarter before closing out the game with a 56-42 victory.

Three different DCC players finished in double figures scoring on the night, led by Solnosky with 16 points, while Miknis added 12 and Felix finished with 11.

Solnosky also came just one rebound short of a double-double, grabbing a game-high nine boards for the Cardinals.

Peck and Starr each added five points in the victory for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals head coach noted depth was a key in his team’s ability to play their style of basketball from start to finish in the victory.

“We want to dictate the pace and play as fast as possible,” Varacallo said. “The more possessions, with the athletes we have on our squad, the better we feel.”

Varacallo added that Punxsutawney was a tough opponent and one his team has struggled against over the last few seasons at the Tip-Off tourney.

Punxsutawney was held without a double digit scorer, as Ethan Blose led the Chucks with nine points, Carter Newcome finished with eight and Nick Humble added seven points.