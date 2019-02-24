Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority Assistant Director Susan Swales-Vitullo did quite a bit of studying over the past year. But last month, that hard work paid off as she completed the certification program of a Certified Travel Industry specialist.
She took the courses through an online program at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis. It was sponsored by the American Bus Association.
Swales-Vitullo said the courses were designed for the motorcoach and group tour industry that were designed to introduce a person to new industry concepts while expanding professional and personal skills.
“For me to take this course, it was kind of challenging being on the travel industry side of it,” Swales-Vitullo said. “Most of the other people that took this class, they weren’t DMOs, which is Destination Marketing Organizations. They were more (represented by) hotels, writers, or they belonged to a specific resort ... It really made me think outside of the box a little more.”
The three main courses she took were customer service, promoting your business, and business grammar and writing. For customer service, Swales-Vitullo said she learned techniques that can enhance Visit Clearfield County’s image to its customers. In the promoting your business course, she studied the “Guerilla-Marketing” concept.
“This concept takes you back to the basic marketing,” Swales-Vitullo said, as she learned how to create a stronger identity and how to develop strategies to get the most out of promotional dollars.
The third class was business grammar and writing, which she said she’s much more aware of and looks at writing “completely different” than what she used to.
“Each class was six weeks long and you had a full week to do your assignment,” Swales-Vitullo said. “I usually had four assignments that I had to submit every week and it lasted for about a year.”
She also took two electives in effective advertising and personal organization and effectiveness. It took an entire year to receive the certification and she received it at the ABA convention in Louisville, Kentucky, in January.
Although the work was technically done online, Swales-Vitullo said she also met a great deal of people in obtaining the certification and it was extremely enjoyable and worthwhile.
“You get your best education from one on one (conversations) with people,” Swales-Vitullo said. “Just getting to know them and their insights on what they’ve learned and how they do things ... And of course the friendships I’ve made with it is just phenomenal.”
Swales-Vitullo said she’s going to be able to utilize everything she learned in acquiring the certification, especially in designing packages for those visiting the county. As far as what’s next, she said they are always looking to further learn ideas and concepts that would better suit both their jobs and the work they do for the county. That includes various seminars throughout any given year.
“Any type of education we can get, we always take advantage of,” Swales-Vitullo said. “You can never have too much education and you’re never too old to learn.”
