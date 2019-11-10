DuBOIS — The 2019 Champions of the Pennsylvania Wilds Award recipients were recognized at the DuBois Country Club Thursday evening.
Each year, people, businesses, organizations and events in the PA Wilds area are recognized for helping to grow and develop outdoor recreation, economy and nature tourism, marrying economic development and conservation goals.
The PA Wilds Annual Dinner and Awards banquet began with introductions by Pa Wilds Center board officers Sam MacDonald and Shane Oschman.
“These awards are an awesome example of what the PA Wilds is, and what it can be,” MacDonald said.
Individual Conservation
Stewardship AwardVisit Clearfield County Executive Director Josiah Jones introduced the winner of the “Individual Conservation Stewardship Award,” Patrick Domico, coordinator of the Squirrel Tails for Trout organization.
Domico’s fundraiser, which stocks trout in the West Branch of the Susquehanna River, was created for people to enjoy fishing in the PA Wilds. The 44th Kid’s Fishing Derby was also celebrated in April.
Organization Conservation Stewardship AwardClinton County CleanScapes was honored with the “Organization Conservation Stewardship Award,” introduced by PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Director Meredith Hill.
Restoring public landscapes and waterways for two decades, Clinton County CleanScapes holds a few events each year and removes trash from forests, trails, rivers and streams.
“Since 2000, the organization has completed more than 124 cleanup events, trained more than 4,569 volunteers that removed more than 2,432,460 pounds of trash, 13,131 tries and 49,245 pounds of scrap metal from the natural environment,” Hill said.
Great Design AwardAlicia Dakesreiter of the Bradford Regional Airport in McKean County accepted the “Great Design Award” from PA Wilds board member Kathy Jones for her efforts to utilize the PA Wilds Design Guide while planning the revitalization of the airport. Dakesreiter and her advisory team chose a design from the Wilds Cooperative and used creative partnerships to create a “strong sense of place and community pride.”
Artisan of the Year AwardThe whole Magaro family of Cameron County attended the banquet to receive the “Artisan of the Year Award” for Rich Valley Apiary, where bees are being raised in the heart of the PA Wilds without the use of chemicals or pesticides. The apiary has grown to 20 colonies of nature’s most important pollinators. The family also hosts educational seminars for all ages.
Inspiring Youth AwardSt. Marys Area High School Ecology Club Advisor Jamie Caskey, who received the “Inspiring Youth Award,” said she hopes that in five or 10 years from now, she will look out into a room and see former students passionate about a cause like keeping the PA Wilds beautiful.
Students in the club participate in environmental activities like river cleanups, pollinator gardens and installing bird boxes.
Greatest Places AwardDr. Jeffrey Rice accepted the “Greatest Places Award” for The Depot at Doolittle’s. The award was “very unexpected and humbling,” he said.
Rice said he loves what the PA Wilds stands for, and believes very much in helping to bring tourism to the area. He also thanked township and city officials, as well as all of his employees and customers.
“This year, over 20,000 people have visited the exhibit, many from out of town,” he said of the dinosaur exhibit.
Best Ambassador AwardTracy Smith of McKean County, founder of Sixty Foot Films, received the “Best Ambassador Award” for his work to promote the PA Wilds through storytelling, photography and cinematography. Smith has been a partner of the PA Wilds since 2017, creating many partnerships and giving hours of technical advice.
“I encourage you to take a look at the PA Wilds map – there are some very special people and places out there,” he said.
Event of the Year AwardPA Wilds Center board member Nick Hoffman presented the “Event of the Year Award” to Bellefonte Under the Lights for its positive social and economic impact highlighting underutilized assets in Bellefonte, he said. The event started as a community dinner and soon sold out, ultimately contributing $10,000 back into the local economy.
Business of the Year Award
Dave and Carla Flack, owners of Quiet Oak Campground in Cross Fork, accepted the “Business of the Year Award” from PA Wilds Center board member Jason Fink.
Flack said QOC has attracted 5-8,000 visitors each year, and has worked in partnership with the Pennsylvania Game Commission and state parks.
“People love to visit the PA Wilds,” he said. “Thank you for all of your support throughout the years.”
Individual Outstanding Leader Award
The “Individual Outstanding Leader Award” went to Scott Dunkelberger, executive director of the Commonwealth Financing Authority and Senior Advisor to the Secretary of the PA Department of Community and Economic Development, for the work he has put into advancing the small businesses of the PA Wilds.
Although Dunkelberger couldn’t be at the banquet, a colleague accepted on his behalf. In the speech he wrote, Dunkelberger said it has been gratifying to watch the word spread about “a beautiful piece of God’s creation.” He recognized the owners of the Benezette Hotel, Keystone Elk Country Alliance, Elk Country Visitor Center, Straub Brewery and Tom Bob Outdoors for their contributions to the region.
Executive Director Tah Enos commended Dunkelberger for his work in bringing people together, and his true love for the region and its assets and entrepreneurs.
Organization Outstanding Leader Award
The “Organization Outstanding Leader Award” went to the West Penn Power Sustainable Energy Fund for its efforts in finding and investing in innovative PA Wilds projects. The WPPSEF invested more than $150,0000 to support the PA Wild Center’s Media Lab, and similar projects like an outdoor classroom at the ECVC and the Elk County Recycling Center, said presenter Kristin Lewis.
Member of the Year Award
PA Wilds Planning Team member Jim Weaver presented “Member of the Year Award” to Denny Puko, longtime planner for the Department of Community and Economic Development.
“Puko crafted the ground-breaking Intergovernmental Cooperation Agreement (ICA) that, in 2006, brought the region’s 12 county governments and many nonprofits togther to collaborate on the Wilds work, forming the PA Wilds Planning Team,” Weaver said.
Puko has been a role model for Weaver, he said, and most Planning Team members would say it has been a pleasure to work with him. Although Puko is retiring, he will be a partner of the PA Wilds.
“This has been the most fulfilling and enjoyable, out of all of the things I’ve done,” Puko said. “This will be an honor I will cherish.”
Puko referred to the Planning Team members all as “dear friends.” As a gift, he was also given a fishing net, handcrafted by an artisan in the PA Wilds.
Guest speaker Katharine Ferguson, associate director of the Aspen Institute Community Strategies Group and director of CSG’s Regional and Rural Development Initiatves, spoke to the crowd about the past, present and future of rural development hubs and strengthening America’s rural innovation infastructure.
“It’s an honor to be here in the PA Wilds and get a glimpse of this beautiful green gem through all of you,” she said.
For more information on the award recipients, visit www.pawildscenter.org/awards.