CLEARFIELD — The popular holiday tradition, the annual Clearfield Christmas parade will be held this Saturday in Downtown Clearfield

The Clearfield YMCA is again hosting the parade.

“It’s a great way to start the holiday season,” Vanessa Synder of the Clearfield YMCA said.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be featured in the parade and afterward all are invited to join Santa and Mrs. Claus in the YMCA gymnasium for some free hot cocoa and cookies. Children will also receive a free stocking of gifts and can get their picture taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

There are also a number of crafts and activities for children to participate in all free of charge.

Snyder said it is a fun event for families and people of all ages.

“And it really gets you in the Christmas spirit,” Snyder said.

Lineup for the parade will be on North Third Street between Reed Street and Locust Street, and it will start at the corner of 3rd Street and Locust Street in downtown Clearfield. Participants will proceed on North 3rd Street turning right onto Cherry Street, right onto North 2nd Street, and right onto Locust Street.

Each parade entry is asked to be creatively decorated. There is no entry fee but organizations are asked to pre-register by calling the YMCA at 765-5521.

The parade usually features a number of organizations such as such as Marine Corps League’s Toys-For-Tots program, scout troops and local businesses and the Clearfield Bison Marching Band.

This is the seventh year the YMCA has hosted the parade and each year it seems to get bigger, Snyder said. “It really is a great event.”

Previously the parade was hosted by the Clearfield Elks and the Clearfield Jaycees.