DuBOIS — Should the City of DuBois and Sandy Township consolidate into one municipality? That question could possibly be decided by registered voters in the November 2021 general election.
In an effort to get enough signatures from qualified voters in each municipality to put the question on the ballot, township Supervisor Sam Mollica and township resident Barry Abbott are moving forward with their efforts to get enough signatures from qualified voters in each municipality to put the question on the ballot.
Starting on Monday, Abbott said the DuBois American Legion Post #17 on Liberty Boulevard “has graciously agreed” to allow residents of Sandy Township and the City of DuBois to use the post building for the signing of the consolidation citizens’ petition.
“This is a wonderful community project for both municipalities,” said Abbott. “We truly appreciate the American Legion Post 17 offering the great room as a community service to get the petition for consolidation signed. As a reminder, the signing of the petition is not that you approve, but it is a vote to get the consolidation issue on the November ballot. Please come out to the American Legion and support our efforts.”
The date and times voters can stop by the American Legion to sign the petition are Monday, July 19 through Thursday, July 22, starting at 11:45 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day. If needed, the petition will be available to sign on Friday, July 23, starting at 11:45 a.m.
The goal is 360-plus signatures for the township and 260-plus for the city.
Abbott noted that the petitions are non-political — all that is needed is that the person is a valid voter in either municipality.
“I am looking forward to getting the consolidation referendum on the November ballot so the voters can make the decision,” said Mollica. “This will be done with neither DuBois or Sandy Township incurring any cost to get the question on the ballot.”
Earlier this year, the city and township decided to collaborate on a study by the Pennsylvania Economy League on the pros and cons, benefits and drawbacks of combining the two municipalities.
In June, the supervisors reversed course and pulled the plug on any further support from the township. Jim Jeffers, Mark Sullivan, Kevin Salandra and Bill Beers voted against continuing while Mollica voted to move forward.
A poll of a sample of registered voters that showed 49 percent of township residents in favor of consolidation did not, in the opinion of the four supervisors who voted against continuing, constitute sufficient support.
In order to appear on the November ballot, supporters must secure and submit 219 valid signatures from the township and approximately 160 from the city to the county Election Office by Aug. 3.
Since 1989, the question of consolidation has been approved three times by city residents and rejected three times by township voters. In order for consolidation to take place, voters in each municipality must vote separately and affirmatively to move forward.