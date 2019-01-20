DuBOIS — Officials from the City of DuBois implemented an emergency plan Friday to prepare for this weekend’s snowstorm and set up an Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at the city building located at 16 W. Scribner Ave.

“We’re all set,” said city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio. “The city crews will be out plowing at the first sign of snow.”

At the same time, Suplizio reminded residents to remove their cars from the streets, if possible.

“Get it off the street, because it makes the job so much easier for the snow plows. It lets the plows clear the road so you can park on the street at a later date,” Suplizio said. “Stay off the streets, and remember, be patient for the guys that are in there, the snow plows, they have a job to do. Absolutely they’re going to push snow up onto the sidewalks. It happens. So remember that.”

Suplizio, along with city Emergency Management Director Scott Farrell, city police Chief Blaine Clark and city fire Chief Joe Mitchell, met and decided to set up the EOC.

“By doing that, we have everything in place with the plow trucks, fire department, police department,” Clark said. “We’ve reached out to EMS, so all agencies are prepared if we need to set up the EOC. We are going to be taking calls through the county dispatch center and we’ll dispatch extra crews as needed to areas that are having issues. We’re prepared for whatever happens.”

Mitchell, who will be on-call this weekend for the city, said the Public Works Department will base its response with plows and crews, depending upon when the weather comes, and at what rate the snow or ice would come.

“That will be a judgment call,” Mitchell said. “Our management group keeps in contact constantly during an event like this where everybody will weigh in on when they think the resources will be needed. From there, we will most likely plow with a full crew until sometime around midnight, at which point in time we’ll back down to a crew that just does the main corridors, and anything that would need to be opened up for emergency runs so that we will have them monitor for incidents. The police department can contact them directly if there are any incidents, in which we can run a plow truck as the lead person to get to wherever we need to go.”

Sunday morning, the city will call another crew out if the storm’s still going, and it’s relevant, to do some additional clean up and get the town fully opened up, Mitchell said.

As far as the fire department end, Mitchell said they were expected to meet Friday with the command staff officers.

“They will all fuel up their apparatus, make sure everything’s full, make sure chainsaws are full and in running condition, and advise their guys that if things do start to get hairy, we may staff more stations,” Mitchell said. “In the event of a power outage, we will probably staff our stations with at least minimal staffing. If it does turn cold, and power outages, we will open up the shelter if need be.”

Clark said they’ll be keeping close tabs on the storm and put the EOC in use if needed.

Mitchell said the EOC will allow them to manage all their resources from one place.

Like Suplizio mentioned previously, Mitchell said the community must also do their part.

Officials are asking residents to minimize parking on the streets, keep sidewalks clear and shovel out fire hydrants.

“Stay home. Don’t get out on the roads. There’s absolutely no reason, unless it’s just an emergency, to get out,” Clark said. “The roads are going to be in poor conditions. Just try to stay in and stay out of trouble.”

Clark reminded residents to be aware of their pets.

“Let’s not leave out our pets,” he said. “Let’s put them inside, especially even after the storm comes through. The temperatures are going to plummet, and that’s when we’re going to have a lot of issues as well.”

Officials said children will be out playing in the snow so residents need to be conscious of that as well.

Suplizio urged residents to please check on their neighbors.

“If you know you have an elderly neighbor, check on them. Make sure they’re okay. Make sure that they have food. We don’t know what kind of storm this will be, and how big it’ll be, but you know, we want to take precautions and I know if you get a chance, got a hydrant, maybe shovel it out,” Suplizio said. “My big thing is, if you don’t need to go out, don’t go out. At the same time, make sure you check on your neighbors, your elderly neighbors, and make sure everything’s okay with them.”

“What we want to do is just make sure all the citizens of DuBois know that we are prepared for whatever comes and we’re ready to tackle it,” Clark said.