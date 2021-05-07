DuBOIS – City of DuBois and Penn Highlands DuBois officials, at a press conference Friday, announced a partnership which will provide 24/7 police officer coverage at both of the PH DuBois campuses.
"Providing a safe environment for patients, families, and employees has always been a top priority for Penn Highlands Healthcare," according to a press release provided at the conference. The new partnership is particularly relevant at this time, officials said, because of the growth of the Penn Highlands DuBois Emergency Department, increasing patient volumes and the expansion of behavioral health services.
The city police officers will work in conjunction with the current hospital security team. The anticipated start date is summer 2021.
The city and the hospital will work together to improve patient safety by standardizing police procedures, provide better scheduling availability of officers and security staff, and will facilitate the performance and adherence to police standards at PH DuBois East Campus and West Campus, officials said. The officers will patrol both facilities, but time will be primarily focused at the Emergency Department at PH DuBois West location.
“This change will help us maintain a safe environment,” Rhonda Halstead, vice president of support services at PH DuBois and PH Clearfield president, said during the conference. “Our priority is to keep the staff and patients safe and we believe having an officer readily available will help with this effort. This truly is a win-win for our organization and our community. We do thank the City of DuBois for partnering with us.”
The City of DuBois will hire up to six full-time equivalent (FTE) police officers to provide these additional police services and it will be fully funded by PHH. If requested by the city, the police officers assigned to PH DuBois may leave the premises to assist the other city police officers in an emergency.
DuBois City Police Chief Blaine Clark announced that Assistant Police Chief Dustin Roy will be the main liaison between the city and PHH DuBois.
"He (Roy) will make sure this agreement works seamlessly and with professionalism and commitment," said Clark, who thanked city Manager John "Herm" Suplizio for initiating the discussions with PHH DuBois officials that eventually led to the agreement.
"We don't take this lightly for our community. It's safety first," said Suplizio. "It's something we have been working on for years. And we're very pleased with having it come to where it has today. Penn Highlands, like I've said before, has been a pleasure to work with."
"This partnership between the City of DuBois and Penn Highlands makes sense," said city Councilwoman Shannon Gabriel. "It's a beautiful marriage between one of the best police departments we're fortunate to have in this city, as well as them partnering with one of the top notch medical facilities. It makes sense. My full-time passion is mental health and that is on the rise right now with everything that we've experienced over the past year with COVID. The chief has welcomed additional training for his staff that I feel could be very beneficial with this partnership — the top priority always being patient safety and obviously the staff's safety at Penn Highlands."
"We do feel here in the City of DuBois that we do have the best police department around and we'll stretch that to Sandy Township," said Suplizio. "Penn Highlands is one of the largest employers in the area and a great place to work, it's a very vital part of our community. By doing this it makes both entities better and stronger."
Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers said he is excited about the agreement between DuBois and PHH DuBois.
"I think that safety and efficiency are the two goals of the agreement," said Sayers. "Obviously the patients and the staff will have somebody there around the clock for their safety, as well as it's going to free up time for patrol officers who are out on the beat on a daily basis and instead of having to respond to calls, there will already be somebody there before the incident may have already escalated. I think really this is a beautiful marriage ,as was described, between the city and Penn Highlands for the safety of all."
Suplizio noted that Roy has many years of experience and will do a great job leading the effort.
"We're fortunate to turn this over to our assistant chief," said Suplizio. "He (Roy) brings a lot to the table. And I want to assure Penn Highlands, with him taking this bull by the horns, you'll be in good hands."
As far as the operations standpoint and the police department, Roy said the city police already handle quite a few calls for service at the Penn Highlands DuBois campuses.
"Just with the amount of people that are in and out of the facility, it seems like there's always a need for police services at one point or another," said Roy. "This now allows us to have a more efficient coverage, quicker response times to the hospital, which is good for the hospital, the patients who are there that need care. But it is also great for the community because of the fact that now our officers, who are responding to those types of calls at Penn Highlands facilities, are now able to maybe go back back to handling more of the community's needs. We too think that this is exciting, it's a great thing for our police department and we're also getting in at a good time, with the new construction. We're hoping that we can be a liaison for the community and handle any safety concerns that they may have as well going forward."
Roy noted that the types of calls the police have responded to at PH DuBois campuses range anywhere from assisting disabled motorists to motor vehicle accidents.
"Unfortunately, there are assaults, and any time you have that amount of people at that type of facility, mental health calls ... there's a whole gamut and a whole wide range of calls that we handle service-wise at Penn Highlands facilities," said Roy.
Clark said PH DuBois' security team is very good and the city police have worked hand-in-hand with them.
"They're very good at helping us, getting us information whenever we need the information," said Clark. "I just think this enhances their ability, as well as getting an officer up there. Officer presence is the number one deterrence of crime."
The cost to Penn Highlands DuBois will mainly be the expense of the officers, said Halstead.
"But we have that expense already with our own security team, and we need to expand our security team," she said. "So, I think it's a win-win for both of us. It allows the city to have more officers, and it allows us to have an officer readily available at the facility."
According to the agreement, PH DuBois will pay $56,844.62 per FTE city police officer per annum during the first year that the agreement is in effect; $58,943.88 during the second year; $60,552.68 during the third year. The annual per FTE city police officer payment will be established on or before the fourth anniversary of the effective date of the agreement, and on the anniversary of the effective date each year after that as the agreement remains in effect.
The city will maintain all required insurance coverage including but not limited to workers' compensation, unemployment compensation and professional liability insurance, covering the police department and the department police officers for the police officers that are provided, according to the agreement.
