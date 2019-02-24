CLARION — The Clarion Rotary Club is gearing up for its annual auction in conjunction with C93-FM and WWCH-AM. Slated for March 2, the auction will run from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., broadcast live on the Clarion-area radio stations.
Bill Hearst, station owner, said that the event is in its 39th year and the proceeds benefit several area Rotarian projects.
“The Rotary collects goods and services from area residents and businesses and puts them up for auction,” he said. “We used to conduct all the bids and sales on-air, but that activity now takes place on the Internet.”
Casey O’Toole, chairman of the Rotary auction, provided a partial list of the types of items his organization typically collects during the run-up to the event.
“We received quite a few gift cards, family memberships for the YMCA, 22 tons of crushed limestone with free delivery, a $2,000 pendant, concert and sports tickets, and tickets to every country-music concert you can think of,” he said.
Using the Internet to handle the item preview and bidding process has streamlined the operation tremendously, he said.
O’Toole estimated that the auction raises between $23,000 and $25,000 each year, every penny of which benefits several community programs.
“We donated several thousand dollars to the new YMCA in Clarion, painted the bottom of the community swimming pool, sponsor book programs for children and hold multiphasic health testing sessions twice per year,” he said. “And those are just a few examples. The Rotary does a lot of work in the community.”
Now in its 58th year, the Clarion Rotary has upward of 50 members, most of who are very active in the community.
A preview of auction items can be found on the club’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/clarion.rotary.
