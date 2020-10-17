CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield County Democratic Committee held its regular monthly meeting recently using a virtual application with attendees joining the meeting from their home computers, devices, and telephones.
Members discussed the opening of the new office in DuBois and Clearfield’s updated office hours at its new location. The DuBois CCDC office is located at 908 Beaver Drive.
The Clearfield CCDC office moved to the front of 106 North Second St. in Clearfield. The office hours for Clearfield are Mondays and Fridays from 3 to 6 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 7 p.m., and Wednesdays and Saturdays from noon until 4 p.m. Yard signs, bumper stickers, pins, and candidate literature are still available.
Robert Tubbs, CCDC acting chairman, announced an opportunity for residents to meet Pennsylvania Democratic candidates at Heindl Memorial Field in DuBois and a grand opening event for the DuBois office.
At 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17, PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Nina Ahmad, candidate for PA Auditor General, will be traveling statewide and join up with local candidates Shaun Dougherty for PA 35th Senate, Margie Brown for PA 25th Senate, and Ryan Grimm for PA 75th House of Representatives in DuBois at the Heindl Memorial Field, 11 Parkway Dr. in DuBois and will provide participants enough outdoor area to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
At 3 p.m. attendees will be marching to the DuBois CCDC office to commemorate the Women’s March in D.C. and to celebrate the Grand Opening of the new office. The public is encouraged to attend, and masks are required at event locations.
Christina Fulton, Biden delegate for PA 15th Congressional District and Democratic Precinct chairperson for First Ward Clearfield Borough announced her recent invitation by PA Women Rise and the We Can’t Wait Statewide Coalition to speak on the capitol steps in Harrisburg about racial justice and equality on Oct. 3. She represented Clearfield County and spoke about rural racism and rural resistance, as described by the experiences of local BLM allies and supporters. Fulton explained to members of the committee that there is a local interest in forming a racial justice coalition in Clearfield County. Anyone who may be interested in forming a group is asked to contact CCDC.
The group also discussed the Nov. 3 election. The CCDC plans to have a pre-election meeting on Monday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m. Anyone interested in attending the virtual event, may call the CCDC at 205-3451 or email them at clearfielddemocrats@gmail.com.
Monthly meetings are generally held on the second Monday of every month. Registered Democrats and those seeking Democratic nomination for office are encouraged to attend.