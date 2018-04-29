CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield County Historical Society is making plans for the opening of its Kerr House Museum and Alexander Research Center on Sunday, May 6, in Clearfield Borough.

The society’s 21-person, all-volunteer board encourages the public to visit both adjacent buildings to tour the displays and to explore their family history.

“Clearfield County has a very rich history. (The museum) portrays a slice of life that’s gone forever,” president of the board of directors Dave Wulderk said. “It’s not just a big house with overstuffed furniture.”

Admission and tours at both buildings are free of charge. Volunteers are posted at both to help researchers.

Wulderk said the society is attempting to reach a new audience this year with new events and displays. One notable happening is “Take Your Mother To The Museum Day” which will be on Mother’s Day, May 13. The museum will be open to honor mothers and their families. Tours will be offered, as well as cookies and refreshments. The public is welcome to this special event.

Wulderk reminds residents that the museum is not just for “notable families,” but “everyday, ordinary people.”

Because of the microfilm technology and courthouse records, Wulderk said the museum has become a popular attraction for those seeking to learn about their family history through genealogies.

“We have a lot of resources that you just don’t find online,” Wulderk noted.

Wulderk said the museum and the research center are frequented by school field trips, family reunions, and individuals of all ages eager to learn.

From DuBois to Osceola Mills, and everywhere in between, Wulderk said all parts of the county are represented and residents from all across the county are invited.

“I have not found anyone, old or young, who walk away without learning something.”

The Kerr House Museum is located at 104 Pine St. and the Alexander Research Center is located at 511 Van Valzah St. Both are open on Sundays and Thursdays from May 6 through the end of October.