CLEARFIELD — Clearfield Metal Technologies, a producer of engineered sintered components located in Clearfield has recently been named the Clearfield 2020 Major Employer Of The Year.
“It is an honor to win this award and to be recognized for working hard at supporting our local communities,” said plant Manager Jason Dysard.
Clearfield also recently announced that it has acquired National Sintered Alloys (NSA), located in Clinton, Conn. The official announcement was made March 10.
“This acquisition fits very well with our current business model, and our future growth plans,” said Tim Britton, vice president of sales and marketing. “The acquisition of NSA offers additional capabilities and market segments to our current portfolio, and enables us to continue to improve our offerings to our diverse customer base.”
In the short term, the NSA division of Clearfield Metal Technologies will continue to operate from the Clinton, Conn., location, with a long-term goal of absorbing the Clinton operation into the Clearfield facility.
Clearfield Metal Technologies has invested in additional infrastructure, along with a 22,000-square-foot plant expansion in order to facilitate this acquisition, along with additional continued growth.
HR Director Kristin Siwy said, “This expansion will add approximately 25 to 30 more jobs over the next two to three years for our local communities, and we are always seeking additional talent to join our team to help manage continued growth.”
To learn more, or to submit a resume, visit the company’s website at www.clearfieldmetaltechnologies.com.