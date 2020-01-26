DuBOIS — Michael Clement has announced his intention to seek the Republican Nomination for the 75th Legislative District in the Pennsylvania State House of Representatives.
“Today, I’m announcing my candidacy for the 75th District State House of Representatives. It has been a lifelong dream of mine to run for public office and serve the community I grew up in. Now that State Representative Matt Gabler has announced his intention to not run for re-election, I am announcing my candidacy because I have a deep desire to serve and to bring the leadership, integrity and character that is needed in both our district and in Harrisburg. I will run a campaign that all people in the 75th District will be proud of.
I want to thank my friend, and our State Representative Matt Gabler for a stellar career in the PA House. For nearly 12 years he has served us very well and honorably in Harrisburg. Like Matt, I will be a strong voice on the values most important to our area. You will be able to count on me to be pro-life, a strong advocate for the 2nd Amendment as guaranteed by our United States Constitution, and to support economic policies that foster an economic environment that leads to lower taxes and high paying, sustainable jobs. I strongly believe that Harrisburg needs to rein in wasteful spending.”
Clement grew up in DuBois. He graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1995, where he served as student body president. He is a veteran, having served in the United States Air Force on active duty and again for the global war on terrorism (Operation Noble Eagle). He has lived in southeast Asia as a missionary and currently is the executive director of Square One Community, a non-profit he co-founded based in DuBois. Clement has worked on many Republican campaigns including PA State Senator Gene Yaw (Williamsport) and has worked at the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) and Republican National Committee (RNC) including the successful Presidential Campaign of Donald J. Trump in 2016.
Clement earned his degree in political science from the University of Utah and has an M.A. in global studies from Columbia International University. He continues to serve his community through membership in the Rotary Club of DuBois, as a board member of the DuBois Free Medical Clinic and serves on the Advisory Board of the North Central PA LaunchBox. Michael resides in DuBois, PA.
The 75th District consists of all of Elk County, as well as the following portions of Clearfield County: the City of DuBois; the townships of Bloom, Bradford, Brady, Covington, Girard, Goshen, Graham, Huston, Karthaus, Lawrence (the Plymptonville precinct), Pine, Sandy and Union; and the borough of Falls Creek.