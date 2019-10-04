DuBOIS — Two local groups of musicians will combine their talents in a concert Monday evening to benefit the DuBois Food Pantry.
The DuBois Community Band and the Village Voices of Brockway will be having a joint, patriotic-themed concert at 7 p.m. Monday at the Christ Lutheran Church. The Village Voices have been trying to get the two groups together for quite some time, according to DuBois Community Band member Becky Raybuck.
The Village Voices will be singing three songs themselves, then the DuBois band will take the stage to preform five numbers by themselves. The Village Voices will then join the band on stage and sing with them on a couple of songs.
“We’ve been practicing together… it really is a nice mixture, and there’s very good acoustics in the Christ Lutheran Church,” Raybuck said.
Pastor John Miller of Christ Lutheran Church, a member of the DuBois Community Band, is also on the board for the food pantry. Since the two groups were finally coming together for a concert, they decided it would be nice to have the concert benefit the food pantry.
Both groups have members from all around the area. The Village Voices are based out of Brockway, but they have members from all around the area. The DuBois Band also has members from across the region, and all ages from high school students to retirees.
“Some of the people who have been in the Community Band have been in it a long time,” Raybuck said.
The concert will be followed by refreshments. The public is invited.