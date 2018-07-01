DuBOIS — A group of business owners have organized a unique concept to promote downtown DuBois in a way that has never been done before — the first ever Creative Crawl 2018.

The July 14 event, spearheaded by Brady Street Florist owner Jennifer Jackson, photographer Joelle Watt and Mint Culinary Studio owner Joanne Bish, came up with the Creative Crawl idea, which is happening in big cities across the United States.

“We’re like pals but we’re also business pals. We kind of like throw everything off of each other,” Watt said. “A few of us work together pretty routinely and we team up together as well with our services. We realized that if we came together, it’s like minded businesses as well as entrepreneurs, that we can create some really wonderful and unique opportunities.”

They have taken the entire “big city” concept and decided to bring it home to DuBois.

“It’s an experience, it can be a getaway, people will learn, and they will also get to share time with girlfriends and to be pampered,” Watt said.

The trio were looking at some of the more obvious draws to the DuBois area such as the growth of Penn Highlands Healthcare and the new athletic fields, such as the Rose and Dennis Heindl Memorial Field.

“That’s exciting for everybody,” Watt said. “But there are also amazing artists and entrepreneurs in this town that aren’t in the spotlight as much but have amazing things to offer, not only to the people in our town who live here, but the people who come to visit, too.”

Some, but certainly not all, examples of who and what will be featured during the Creative Crawl include:

Bish, a former New York City chef, will be teaching participants how to make Summer Rolls with a Spicy Peanut Sauce and Thai Iced Tea in a hands-on cooking class.

Local artist Marianne Fyda is going to teach calligraphy.

The Day Spa will offer a sampling of some of its services.

Watt, who has shot weddings and also commercial work across the United States, will teach those attending how to shoot some of the best pictures of their family this summer. The class is for anyone with any kind of a camera, including a phone.

Brady Street Florist, which has been serving the community for more than 26 years and has received numerous business awards, will show participants the newest trend: Succulents and Terrariums.

Watt noted other talents in the DuBois area, not necessarily in the Crawl, such as a New York best selling author, award-winning wineries, widely recognized restaurants, boutiques and salons.

“Obviously these individuals have a wealth of information, with their skills to offer, which is presented in the cooking class, design class, photography class, art class, painting, things such as those,” said Watt. “In addition to all of those accolades, there is a widespread reputation for upstanding business practices and businesses that have become an intricate part of our community. What we want to do is bring attention to the depth of our town. We have so much to offer if we come together and organize events and opportunities such as this. Our quaint, beautiful town is perfect for a weekend destination.”

The Creative Crawl, to be held from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. July 14, includes one $75 Crawl package: Crawl 1, Crawl 2, or Craw 3.

“You purchase your ticket based on your Crawl destination and your ticket for one of the three packages includes four creative experiences,” Bish said. It is a combination of creative classes, personalized style consultations, pampering and delicious food ventures.

“Two days before the Crawl, you’ll get an email to whatever email you use for registration and it’s going to have your schedule for you and your girlfriends or group that you’re scheduled with so you’re going to attend 1, 2, 3, 4 but it may not necessarily be in that order, but you will attend all four experiences that day,” Bish said.

“We are encouraging everyone to book with a single booking with all of their friends,” Bish said. “That way we can guarantee that you’ll be in the same starting group. They are going to work in groups of 10 around the town so it’s important that you do register as one single unit. If they’re doing this as a girlfriend experience, we want them to have that.”

In addition to the Crawl experiences, each participant will receive a Swag Bag full of goodies from every single vendor, Watt said.

“These gifts for you are in addition to discounts and coupons that you can use after the Crawl,” Watt said. “Each Crawl comes with a lunch voucher to be used immediately after the crawl on that same day.”

“It’s well over a $200 value not including the Swag Bag, the discounts and coupons,” Bish said.

Crawls are open to participants over the age of 21. For more details and registration, which is all done online, visit: https://www.facebook.com/CreativeCrawl2018/.