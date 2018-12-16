ST. MARYS — A strong defensive effort, primarily in the first half, led Elk County Catholic to a 50-41 victory over visiting Brookville Friday night.

The Crusaders stout defense didn’t allow the Raiders any open shots throughout the opening half, as they held them to just four points in the first quarter and 12 for the first half.

While shutting down Brookville on the defensive end, ECC was able to take a 27-12 lead into the half.

The first quarter saw both teams struggle on the offensive end of the court, as the Crusaders only managed four baskets and the Raiders finished with two made shots in the quarter.

A key difference was two of those four made shots for Brookville were from behind the arc, as Carter Lindemuth got the scoring started with a three-pointer and Alec Wehler added a trey to close out the quarter to give ECC a 10-4 lead after the opening quarter.

Wehler finished the night with 12 points for ECC, while Alex Breindel led the way with 13 points.

Lindemuth and Regis Wortman each chipped in nine points apiece in the victory.

ECC head coach Aaron Straub said his team’s poor passing and shot selection in the early going hurt their chances of taking a stronger grip on the game right away.

“I don’t think we made Brookville work as hard as we could’ve or should’ve,” Straub said. “If we had taken better shots then I think we could’ve built a really nice lead in the first quarter.”

The ECC coach said his team’s goal has been to work to get the easy basket, but they haven’t had much success with that goal.

The Crusaders opened the second quarter on a 10-2 run, aided by two more three-pointers, both from Breindel, as they stretched their lead to 20-6 with 4:05 left in the first half.

Lindemuth converted a basket with five seconds left in the half as a Brookville buzzer-beater fell short from half court to end the half as the Crusaders took a 27-12 lead into the break.

“We didn’t take care of the ball well, which gave them more opportunities than they should’ve had,” Brookville head coach Dalton Park said. “We just came out with a deer in the headlights look.”

The Brookville head coach noted ECC’s style of play was much faster than what his team is used to and it took them time to adjust and by the time they did they were down double digits.

The Raiders wouldn’t go down without a fight, as they opened the second half on a 6-1 run and continued to trim down ECC’s lead in the third quarter.

Brookville came as close as seven points at two different points in the quarter, as the first came after Aaron Park converted on a pair of free throws to bring the score to 30-23 with 3:50 left in the third.

ECC responded with back-to-back baskets in quick succession to stretch their lead back to double digits as Breindel and Wortman each scored during the run.

After a basket from Park cut the lead back down to single digits at 34-25 in the closing minute, as ECC got the last possession of the half.

Park finished the night with a team-high eight points and eight rebounds for the Raiders, while Jack Krug added seven points, while David Cable and Jace Miner each finished with six points.

After a Raiders defender knocked the ball away, it appeared the quarter would end with the Crusaders in front by nine, but Wehler scooped up the loose ball and fired up a shot just before the buzzer that bounced off the rim and found the twine to give ECC a 36-25 lead heading into the final quarter of play.

Brookville (2-2) continued to fight back, as an 8-2 run trimmed the Crusaders lead to 43-35 at the 4:16 mark of the fourth quarter.

The run was aided by a pair of baskets from Miner, as the Raiders looked to tighten the gap even further in the closing minutes.

ECC quickly put to bed any chance of a comeback, as Lindemuth knocked down a pair of shots around a three-pointer from Will Uberti to give the Crusaders a 50-35 lead and secure the victory.

“We made a few bad offensive decisions that let them close the gap,” Straub said.

The three was ECC’s sixth of the night, as they held the Raiders without a three-pointer for the entire game.

The Raiders closed out the game on a 6-0 run, aided by an old fashioned three-point play from Cable, but it wasn’t enough as ECC secured the 50-41 victory to move to 2-0 on the year.

“I’m proud of my guys the way they fought back and didn’t give up until the very end,” Park said. “Hats off to coach Straub and his guys.”

Elk County Catholic travels to face DuBois Tuesday, while Brookville is back in action Wednesday as they host Ridgway.