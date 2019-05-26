DuBOIS — Dunlap Lawn & Garden, local dealer of Cub Cadet outdoor power equipment located in DuBois, recently earned distinction as one of the top 65 Cub Cadet independent retailers in America for 2018. Dunlap Lawn & Garden received recognition for this achievement during an exclusive trip to Hyatt Rose Hall All-Inclusive Resort in Montego Bay, Jamaica.
Dunlap Lawn & Garden has been selling and servicing Cub Cadet equipment, including lawn and garden tractors, zero turn riding mowers, utility vehicles, snow blowers and more, for 19 years. They have earned distinction as a top-performing dealer for 15 years.
“The team at Dunlap Lawn & Garden works tirelessly to support their employees and provide quality products and services to their community” said Tom Rossman, Sr. Director of Sales at Cub Cadet. “
Their dedication to conducting good business with customers has brought them to the top of their game. We congratulate Brad and Kim Dunlap and all their employees. With 1,500 dealers across the country, it’s quite an accomplishment to be a top-performer, and we look forward to their future success.”
Brad and Kim Dunlap accepted the recognition on behalf of Dunlap Lawn & Garden. “We’re very thankful to our loyal customers and hardworking team who helped make this a successful year with Cub Cadet,” said Brad Dunlap. “The innovative equipment that Cub Cadet offered last year, along with a little cooperations from Mother Nature, helped make 2018 and exciting year for us. We’re ready to take on another strong season ahead.”
Dunlap Lawn & Garden is located at 1509 Oklahoma Salem Road in DuBois, and a second location at 3230 Mendenhall Road in Brookville and offer a complete line of Cub Cadet high-performance outdoor power equipment, genuine parts, accessories and attachments as well as expert service and advice. Customers can stop in during business hours to test drive any of the 2019 lineup of Cub Cadet equipment, or call (814) 583-7197 to arrange for service of their current outdoor power equipment.
About Dunlap Lawn & Garden
Dunlap Lawn & Garden is a family owned business that started out as a hobby. The business was formed in 1970 and now 49 years later has grown more than ever expected. We take pride in our customer service and the large inventory of equipment and parts that we are able to offer to our customers.
About Cub Cadet
Established in 1961, Cub Cadet engineers, designs and builds outdoor power equipment using the highest quality components sourced locally and globally. Through a dedicated and extensive network of dealers and retailers, Cub Cadet delivers a full line of high performance power equipment and services that cover all aspects of grounds care for professionals and homeowners – including four-wheel steer zero-turn riders; lap bar zero-turn riders; utility vehicles; lawn and garden tractors; specialty turf products; battery and gasoline-powered handheld and chore products; snow throwers and more. Based in Valley City, Ohio, Cub Cadet is recognized worldwide for its legacy in engineering excellence and its progressive dedication to thoughtfully designing around the people that depend on Cub Cadet equipment to help unlock the full potential of their outdoor spaces. For more information on all Cub Cadet products, visit www.cubcadet.com