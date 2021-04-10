DuBOIS — The DuBois Area High School Theater Department will offer a recorded presentation of the 2021 all-school musical, "The Little Mermaid," April 22-24 at 7 p.m. through the online streaming site ShowTix4U.com.
The price is $3 per viewer plus any site fees, and access can be arranged by visiting ShowTix4U.com and searching 'DuBois.' After purchase, patrons will be given a code to use on the night of their chosen "performance." Those interested should be aware that the recording will only be available on that night at 7 p.m., and users cannot pause, rewind, or fast forward the video.
According to the ShowTix4U.com website, the video can be accessed through computers, tablets, smart phones, and smart televisions.
Because of COVID-19 attendance restrictions, the live performances of the show at DAHS on April 15-17 are limited to tickets reserved directly by students involved in the production. Some tickets may remain available, but those wishing to see the show in person would need to coordinate with one of the students or their family.
All face-covering and social distancing guidelines will be in effect for audience members.
There will be no public ticket sales for this year's musical. For more information, email ctaylor@dubois.school.