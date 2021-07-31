DuBOIS — Orientation for incoming ninth grade students at DuBois Area High School will be held on Monday, Aug. 9.
Students, along with their parents/guardians, are invited to come to DAHS at any time between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
This event will provide the opportunity to pick up class schedules, learn about some of the existing programs and activities available to students, take a building tour, and meet some of the members of the high school staff.
This orientation is also open for any student in grade 10-12 who will be attending DAHS for the first time. If you have any questions, please contact the high school at 814-371-8111.