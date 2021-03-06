BROCKWAY — Dan Dennison, vice president of sales at Superior Energy Resources, LLC, in Brockway, has been elected to the Marketing Committee of the North American Matting Association.
At Superior, Dennison's sales experience enables him to offer sales support in all lines of the business and focus on customer service and satisfaction.
He has two young boys and enjoys most all sports and loves to golf, hunt and fish.
NAMA is a non-profit trade association whose mission is to advance the matting industry with a focus on safety, the environment, engineering, sustainability and economics.
Superior Energy Resources, LLC is a Varischetti Family-owned business that supports and services the shale and conventional oil and gas industries by supplying rig mats, gas field services, hot shot services, tanks, fabrication, hoses and fittings as well as machinery and equipment for the construction, mining and oil field industries.