DuBOIS — Memorial Day, originally called Decoration Day, is a day to remember those who have died in the service of the United States of America. It is celebrated May 30. It’s one of three official holidays in which the American flag plays a prominent role, the other two being Flag Day on June 14 and Independence Day on July 4.
The flag, a source of pride and inspiration for Americans, deserves a certain amount of respect, say members of The DuBois Susquehanna Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the DuBois Area Honor Guard.
“Fly your flag greater. Respect it. Display it correctly. Treat it with care. It’s the universal custom to display the national flag from sunrise to sunset on buildings and on stationary flag staffs in the open on all days that weather permits, but especially on national and state holidays and other days that may be proclaimed by the President of the United States,” Mike Skehan of the Honor Guard said at this month’s DAR meeting.
The following flag etiquette details were shared by members of the Honor Guard:
- On Memorial Day, the U.S. flag should be half staffed until noon.
- The U.S. flag may be displayed 24 hours a day if properly illuminated during the hours of darkness.
- The U.S. flag should be displayed daily on or near the main building of every public institution.
- During school days, in or near every school house and in or near polling places on election days.
- Always hoist the U.S. flag briskly. Lower it ceremoniously. The U.S. flag always leads in a procession.
- The U.S. flag would carry the procession with other flags should be either on the marching right, the flag’s own right or if there’s a line of other flags, in front of the center of that line.
- Never display the U.S. flag from a float except from a staff or suspended, that its folds fall free as though staffed.
- Saluting the flag. When the national flag is raised or lowered as part of ceremony or when it passes by in a parade or in a review, all persons except those in uniform should face the flag and stand at attention with the right hand over the heart.
- When not in uniform, a man should remove his hat with his right hand and hold it at the left shoulder, the hand being over the heart.
- Those in uniform should give a military salute. The flag should be saluted at the moment it passes in a parade or a review. Citizens of other countries stand at attention but need not salute.
- When displayed from a staff in a church or public auditorium, the flag of the U.S. should be in a position of honor, at the clergyman’s or speaker’s right as he faces the audience, left of the audience. Any other flag so displayed is to be placed to the speaker’s left as he faces the audience, which would be on the right side of the audience.
- The U.S. flag when displayed with another flag against the wall from across that should be on the U.S. flag’s own right, as you have it right there in front of you, unless the flag is at half staff. And its staff should be in front of the staff of the other flag.
- When displayed outdoors with other flags the position of honor for the U.S. flag is the U.S. flag’s own right, which is normally the extreme left position, as the flags are frequently viewed.
- When the U.S. flag is displayed on a pole projected from the building, the Union of the flag should be placed at the peak of the staff. In other words, the very top, unless the flag is at half staff. When suspended from a rope extending from the building on a pole, the flag should be hoisted out Union first from the building.
- When flags of two or more nations are displayed in this circumstance all the flags including the U.S. flag are flown from separate staffs at the same height. The flags should be approximately equal size. International usage forbids the display of a flag of one nation above that of another nation in time of peace.
- When other flags are flown from the same halyard, the U.S. flag should always be at the peak or at the top. When other flags are flown from adjacent staffs, U.S. flag should be hoisted first and lowered last. No flag may fly above or to the right of the U.S. flag.
- When flown at half staff, the U.S. flag should be first hoisted to the peak for a moment and then lowered to the half staff position. The flag should be again raised to the peak before it is lowered for the day.
- The U.S. flag should be a to form a distinctive feature at the ceremony of unveiling a statue or monument, but never be used as the covering for the statue or monument.
- When the U.S. flag is used to cover a casket, it should be placed so that the Union is at the head and over the left shoulder. The Union being the blue with the stars. They always should be over the left shoulder and at the head of the deceased.
- During a funeral, a flag over a casket should not be lowered into the grave or allowed to touch the ground. So the flag has to be off the casket, folded, presented to the family, before the casket goes into the ground.
- It’s generally not desirable to fly the flag outdoors when the weather is particularly bad because you may damage the flag or the pole that it’s on.
- Never in any way should disrespect be shown the United States flag. The U.S. flag should never be dipped to a person or a family. Regimental colors, state flags, organizational and institutional flags are dipped as a mark of honor. The American flag is never dipped.
- The U.S. flag should never be displayed with the Union down, it’d be upside down, unless it’s a signal of distress.
- The U.S. flag should never touch anything, groundwater, floor, merchandise, anything. It should never be carried horizontally.
- Never use the U.S. flag as a covering or a drape. Never attach anything to the United States flag. The flag should never have anything placed on it, attached to it, marked, any kind of insignia, letter, word, figure, design, picture or drawing of any nature. Never use any part of the United States flag as a costume.
- When the United States flag is in such condition that is no longer a fitting emblem for display, it should be destroyed in a dignified manner. If you have an old flag and it’s starting to get wear and tear, take it to the American Legion in DuBois, there is a mailbox out in the parking lot there.
