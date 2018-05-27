DuBOIS — Memorial Day, originally called Decoration Day, is a day to remember those who have died in the service of the United States of America. It is celebrated May 30. It’s one of three official holidays in which the American flag plays a prominent role, the other two being Flag Day on June 14 and Independence Day on July 4.

The flag, a source of pride and inspiration for Americans, deserves a certain amount of respect, say members of The DuBois Susquehanna Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the DuBois Area Honor Guard.

“Fly your flag greater. Respect it. Display it correctly. Treat it with care. It’s the universal custom to display the national flag from sunrise to sunset on buildings and on stationary flag staffs in the open on all days that weather permits, but especially on national and state holidays and other days that may be proclaimed by the President of the United States,” Mike Skehan of the Honor Guard said at this month’s DAR meeting.

The following flag etiquette details were shared by members of the Honor Guard: