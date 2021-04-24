DuBOIS — “Given the pace of life, it’s important for us to slow down and reflect upon what really matters,” said DuBois Area School District Superintendent Wendy Benton in response to the large number of shoes donated to students in honor of the late Anna Lou Blose, who died earlier this year on Groundhog Day at the age of 96.
In her obituary, Blose’s family made it known that in lieu of flowers or a donation to a charity, Anna Lou requested that those who would like to honor her do so by purchasing a pair of shoes for a child in need.
“This can be done by donating shoes to any of your local schools,” the obituary stated.
Blose’s request was made because, as a teenager, she sometimes had to put cardboard in her shoes when they became worn. To date, more than 150 pairs of shoes have been donated in honor of Blose to DASD and the Brockway Area School District.
“Anna Lou Blose was profoundly aware of what really matters and exemplifies compassion and grace,” said Benton. “Even more impressive is her ability to make a positive impact on the lives of children even after her passing. It’s simply remarkable.”
With more than 3,500 students and a poverty rate of more than 50 percent, Benton said the district always has children in need.
She said all six schools offer a Clothing Closet but socks and shoes are always in high demand.
“Some of our elementary schools have Shoe Share programs,” Benton said. “Students in need of sneakers for physical education class are able to borrow a pair of sneakers for the class period. The sneakers are then sprayed with a disinfectant and made available for other students in need. We’ve been able to manage it well, but we recognize that the students are in need of sneakers outside of the class period as well. Often times, teachers and administrators identify these needs and provide for the students.”
Benton noted that a teacher at Wasson Elementary shared an example of how one of her students kept falling; simply because his shoes were significantly oversized.
“This naturally led to several tearful days for obvious reasons,” she said. “The teacher bought the child a new pair of shoes in the appropriate size. The child transitioned from being embarrassed and hurt from all of the falls to being confident and playful.”
Benton recalled when she was principal at the DuBois Area Middle School, one of her students approached her and requested some tape. When she asked what type of tape he needed, Benton said he showed her how the bottom of his shoes were barely intact.
“He continued to explain that he was running the mile in physical education class that day, so he would probably need some duct tape,” said Benton. “I discreetly escorted him to the Clothing Closet in an attempt to locate a pair of shoes but was only able to find a pair of pink and brown shoes in his size. He thanked me for my help and was content to wear the pink and brown shoes. Very few students, especially in middle school, would be so humble. I asked, if you could have any kind of shoes, what would they look like? He said he had always wanted a pair of Nike sneakers and his favorite colors were red and blue. He received a pair the next day and was elated.”
Juniata Elementary School Principal Barbara Jo Smith said when a student is given a pair to replace old, torn or ill-fitting shoes, they are so grateful and pleased to have a nice new pair to wear.
“Our students usually go through the nurse after speaking with either their classroom teacher, a special area teacher like physical education, or the school counselor,” said Smith. “It is also not unusual for Juniata teachers to get what is needed for their students out of the kindness of their hearts – following in the lead of Anna Lou Blose.”
“This was a wonderful, thoughtful, and caring donation for our students and their families,” said Oklahoma Elementary Principal Tammy Cook. “Many families require support in keeping up with providing clothes and shoes for their growing children. As a school , we are always happy to distribute donated items to those in need. The shoes brought many smiles, joyful comments, thank-yous, and overall happy faces to children. Distribution was based on teacher and school counselor recommendations regarding students they observed in need of new shoes. We even had enough donated shoes to share with Juniata and C.G. Johnson elementary schools. The donations were much appreciated and fulfilled a need that reached across our district.”
Benton said so many factors in a child’s life are beyond their control.
“Our DASD school family and our community recognize the needs and consistently fill the gaps. It’s difficult to learn until you feel loved. We thrive on showing our students that we love them and they in return make us proud every day by having a positive mindset, working hard and exhibiting kindness,” said Benton. “This heartfelt donation will warm the hearts of many, inspire others to pay kindness forward and help the district to achieve our mission. We are most thankful, and as requested by and in honor of Anna Lou, we will ensure that these shoes are on the feet of children in need and not sitting in a closet.”