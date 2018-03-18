DuBOIS — DuBois Area School District Assistant Superintendent said administration has been discussing some ideas about how to promote school spirit, and possibly increase student participation at athletic events.

Benton said at Thursday’s work session she has had some informal discussions with high school Principal Brian Weible about the topic.

“A teacher at the high school actually made this suggestion to me,” said Benton, noting that she has talked a little bit with Directors Randy Curley and Larry Salone as well.

“We would like to ask the board to consider including an activity pass whenever students purchase their student activity,” Benton said. “There is a $50 participation activity that we have in place, so we would like the board to consider including an activity pass with that purchase, so that students could attend events free of charge. Hopefully we can promote more students at athletic events.”

Directors thought it would be a good idea.

“We will add that then to the agenda for the April meeting,” Benton said.