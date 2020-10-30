Most of the United States will revert to standard time at 2 a.m. Sunday by turning clocks back one hour, marking the end of Daylight Saving Time (DST).
Congress imposed one standard time on the United States to enable the country to better utilize resources on March 9, 1918, with the Standard Time Act, which also defined time zones in the U.S.
The main purpose of DST is to make better use of daylight by changing the clocks during the summer months to move an hour of natural daylight from the morning to the evening.
DST is also a good time to check/replace batteries in smoke detectors.