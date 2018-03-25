DuBOIS — After learning Thursday that the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection approved an underground injection control well for disposal of wastewater associated with oil and natural gas production, opponents vow they will make their voices heard once again.

“We will be working with our neighbors and the community to do what we can during this ‘last step’ of the process,” said Darlene Marshall. “It is the final step in the ‘entire’ process for an appeal and to have our voice heard about our concerns.”

Those opposing the permit have only 30 days after the notice of the action has been published in the Pennsylvania Bulletin, the Commonwealth’s official gazette for information and rulemaking, to file an appeal with the Environmental Hearing Board.

Windfall Oil & Gas Inc.’s Frank & Susan Zelman #1 is located on Highland Street Extension, just outside the City of DuBois near Sandy Township, in Brady Township, Clearfield County, near a residential area with many homes. The proposed location is a water recharging zone for private water wells and springs on a hill above homes. It is also only two to three miles from the city wells for DuBois and the surrounding area, according to a previously published Courier Express article.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued an underground injection control permit for Windfall’s Frank & Susan Zelman #1 well July 28, 2015, allowing the company to inject wastewater into the well pending DEP approval of a drilling permit.

On Sept. 14, 2015, Windfall submitted an application to DEP.

DEP held a public hearing on the application March 7, 2016, in DuBois, and received testimony from approximately 50 individuals. That testimony was incorporated into a comment response document.

In addition to the permit application, DEP reviewed Erosion and Sedimentation Control and Post Construction Stormwater Management Plans, Control and Disposal Plans, the application submitted to EPA, approved EPA permit and public comments.

This permit includes special conditions including seismic monitoring equipment to ensure early detection of even minor seismic events.