Dr. Robert John Jarosz (DDS), 88, of DuBois, died peacefully Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at his home.
Born on May 15, 1932 in Lackawanna, NY, he was the son of the late John F. & Anna (Bolas) Jarosz.
On August 13, 1955, he married his wife of 65 years, Evelyn M. (Manko) Jarosz. She survives.
Bob served in the United States Navy from July 9, 1958 until July 5, 1961. He served aboard the USS Tanner AGS-15 in the Dental Corps and was a Senior Dental Officer. After the service, Bob was in private practice in Lackawanna, NY until his retirement in 1996.
He was a life member of the 8th District Dental Society of the State of New York, was a 4th degree Knight of Columbus, and was a life member of the Erie County Dental Society. Bob a member of the Appolonia Guild, the Acacia Fraternity, Syracuse Chapter, the PSI Omega Dental Fraternity, and was the Past President of the Medical Arts Society.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his three children, Linda J. Thorwart (Steven) of St. Marys, PA, Robert J. Jarosz, Jr. (Lynette) of Lackawanna, NY, and David L. Jarosz (LuAnne) of Lancaster, NY, and five grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021 from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday at 12 p.m. from the funeral home with Msgr. Richard Siefer officiating.
Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery, Hamburg, NY.
Although flowers are appreciated, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Elk County Humane Society, 1029 E. Eschbach Rd., St. Marys, PA 15857 and/or St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church, 118 South State St., DuBois, PA 15801.
