The DuBois Area School Retirees (DASR) will hold their spring luncheon at noon on June 18 at Christ Lutheran Church in DuBois.
In addition to the socializing and the luncheon, the meeting will be highlighted by a memorial service for the deceased members, presentation of two scholarships to recent graduates, and recognition of current retirees of the DuBois area schools.
For luncheon reservations or to join DASR, contact Dick Faller, 4185 Clay Plant Road, Brockway, PA 15824. Reservations are due by June 7.