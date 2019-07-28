DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School Retirees will hold a summer picnic on Tuesday, Aug. 13, at noon at Christ Lutheran Church. A traditional picnic will be served followed by ice cream sundaes.
A silent auction to benefit the scholarship fund will follow. A business meeting will be held and will include a brief slideshow and presentation of the revised constitution and by-laws.
All members, past and present, are invited to attend.
Please RSVP to: Richard Faller, 4185 Clay Plant Road, Brockway, PA 15824 by Aug. 2. The cost is $14.50 per person.