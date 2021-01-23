DuBOIS — Chuck Sallows – recreational therapist turned barber – can now add inventor to his list of accomplishments.
Sallows, the owner of Baka’s Barber Shop inside of the WPAL Fitness Center in downtown DuBois, has designed a wheelchair accessible barber chair/apparatus, which was brought to fruition by UPMC’s rehabilitation science and technology team of engineers. They have developed the device that will help individuals with physical disabilities have a more tailored, comfortable, and safe experience at the salon.
“It’s a barber chair — that was the first concept,” said Sallows. “But now we are in the process of creating, developing, and applying new technologies for applications in multiple settings such as dentist chairs or stadium seats,” said Sallows.
A Johnsonburg native, Sallows worked in a hospital as a certified therapeutic recreation specialist for nearly 20 years after graduating from Slippery Rock University in 1999. He enjoyed his career but decided he wanted to learn a trade.
“I wanted something within the wheelhouse of therapists,” said Sallows. “I needed something fulfilling, and so I thought barbering.”
In one way, some may see it as a big career change, but Sallows said he is still a therapist.
“I joke, I say I’ve gone from therapy to ‘hairapy,’” said Sallows. “Barbering gives me that therapeutic kind of environment that allows me to still talk. People know me as a therapist when they come in, not only as a barber, and so, just the conversations are really cool.”
When people sit in a barber chair they already know, especially men, that it’s a sense that they’re going to be taken care of, said Sallows.
“And it creates a really nice relationship — one of honesty and truth,” said Sallows. “I wanted to do more of that so I got out of the hospital to do this within the community.”
Sallows graduated from Martin’s Barber School in Huntingdon in 2017 and opened Baka’s Barber Shop in the summer of 2020.
It was in barber school when Sallows recognized that there was no accessibility for people with physical disabilities and he designed the accessible barber chair.
“It’s kind of quaint,” said Sallows. “I have kids, and I like cartoons and there was a cartoon back in the day that had Robin Williams, one of my favorite actors, and it’s called ‘Robots.’ There’s a line there that says, ‘Find a need, fill a need.’ And I’ve always had that kind of perspective and I’m willing to do the legwork and just talk about things and present it. It’s just one of those things, as a therapist, I’m always trying to find inclusiveness for people. And I’m always looking for ways to keep people moving forward and progressive.”
Though society has come a long way with accessibility, Sallows said he noticed it was lacking when a man in a wheelchair came to him for a haircut and it presented challenges for Sallows to give him a shave comfortably.
“I just saw his discomfort and me wanting to make him more comfortable. They have to lean back so that they can relax and so I can access it. And there just wasn’t anything for that.”
Sallows started drawing and designing then eventually presented his idea to Anand Mhatre, assistant professor at Pitt’s School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences.
“It was pre-COVID. I had an interview with them. They loved it. Within 20 minutes of an hour and a half meeting time they were like, ‘We’re doing it next semester,’” said Sallows. “They called me the next day and said, the university liked it so much because it’s so universal. It’s a platform that lifts, leans back, and swivels.”
The chair operates with a scissor lift and a secondary hydraulic platform to allow for a tilt. The user rolls onto a platform and is raised one or two feet using a manual hydraulic jack, much like what one would see in a car shop. The tilt function allows hairdressers to wash and style from different angles. There are safety constraints that lock the chair into place, and there are wheels on the base for portability.
The first prototype is in development with the hope of being deployed at Baka’s Barbershop in the summer. From there, the Pitt team will evaluate its performance and make the necessary design revisions. By the end of the year, they hope to have a fully deployed device that can potentially be commercialized.
It is hoped that the device will provide clients the kind of therapeutic, self-care that people have come to appreciate at a barbershop or salon.
“And then, we’re going to see where it goes,” said Sallows. “I hope to see these all over.”