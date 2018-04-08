DuBOIS — The City of DuBois entered into a new 10-year contract recently with Advanced Disposal for refuse collection and recycling services.

The new pact, which was approved unanimously, will include a rate increase for residential customers on July 1. Commercial customers will see a 10 percent increase to their bills April 1.

Ed Yahner of Advanced Disposal was on hand to discuss the agreement.

He noted that collection costs, particularly those for electronics, have increased while rates in the city have been unchanged for 10 years. Yawner said electronics recycling costs Advanced between $3,000 and $5,000 per month.

The monthly rate for regular residential service will increase 50 cents. The rate for senior citizens will increase $1.50 per month.

Seniors in the city currently pay $12.50 per month, while seniors in Sandy Township pay $18.80 and $17.50 in Reynoldsville.

Regular residential customers pay $19.50 per month in the city, the same as in Reynoldsville; Sandy Township residents pay $21.80 per month.

Yahner said there is a possibility that cart service for refuse collection and recycling could be introduced in the city, at no additional cost.

Clean-up next week

The annual spring clean-up will take place next week, April 2-6, on residents’ regular garbage day. Loads should not be heavier than one person can lift. Anything loose must be bundled. Tires, Freon, TVs, electronics and yard waste will not be accepted.

Reappointment

The council appointed Albert L. Varacallo III to the Hospital Authority for a four-year term.

Bond support

The council passed a resolution in support of the Hospital Authority’s issuance of a bond series to finance renovation, construction and expansion throughout the Penn Highlands Healthcare system.

The authority held a public hearing Monday on its plans, which include substantial additions to both the West and East campuses in the city.