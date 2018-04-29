DuBOIS — Baseball and softball fans, get ready, the third annual DuBois “City Classic Games are quickly approaching.

Game Day is Saturday, May 5. At 3 p.m. at Showers Field, the DuBois Central Catholic Cardinals will take on the DuBois Beavers.

At 7 p.m. at the DuBois City Park’s new Rose and Dennis Heindl Memorial Field, a softball game will be played between the DuBois Central Catholic Cardinals and the DuBois Area High School.

“I am so excited for the upcoming event, a good rivalry is what makes for a great sporting event,” DuBois Central Catholic School Headmaster Gretchen Caruso said.

“Both schools have so much to be proud of, particularly in this case – our athletes, coaches and fans,” Caruso said. “I am truly speechless about the new Rose and Dennis Heindl Memorial Field. As someone who played on the DuBois City Park Field growing up, this is more than I could have ever imagined. God has blessed this town in so many ways and this is going to provide many opportunities for DuBois in the coming years.”

DuBois Area School District Superintendent Luke Lansberry said the City Classic is always a wonderful event and a great opportunity to spend some quality time with family and friends while supporting the young athletes in the community.

“We always look forward to the competition with DuBois Central Catholic,” Lansberry said. “The event provides an excellent occasion for folks to strengthen friendships and to perhaps establish new ones. In addition, we look forward to working closely together with DCC, following the games, to provide even more opportunities like the City Classic for all of the students and their families that reside in our community. We are confident that through team-work and a spirit of cooperation and collaboration for events like the City Classic, we can generate even more ideas together that will ultimately benefit everyone in our community. We are committed to nurturing this kind of positive relationship with DCC as we plan for the future here at DASD because when we do – everyone wins. Go Beavers!”

Admission is free. More than 1,000 people attended last year’s event.