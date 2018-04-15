DuBOIS — There will be a DuBois Dream basketball team fundraiser from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, April 22. The choice will be a chicken or lasagna dinner for $10. It is take-out only from the J.E. DuBois Hose Co., 301 First St., DuBois.

Call Beth Ann Roy at 771-0259 for tickets. The deadline for tickets is Monday.

Proceeds will benefit the DuBois Dream AAU And Youth Basketball Program.