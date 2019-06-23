DuBOIS — A 36-year-old DuBois man has been charged in connection with a disturbance that occurred in the parking lot of the DuBois Walmart at 12:37 p.m. Thursday, according to Sandy Township Police.
Michael S. McKendrick, 1966 Carson Hill Road, DuBois, was arraigned Thursday on charges of terroristic threats, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct before District Judge Michael Morris of Clearfield.
His bail was set at $50,000 secured and he is currently being held in the Clearfield County Jail. His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Friday at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
The police said they received reports of a disturbance in the parking lot off Industrial Drive.
It was reported that two men were arguing and that one of the men had displayed a pistol and was waving it around.
The police said it was later determined that the incident started as “road rage” at the intersection of Route 255 (Bee Line Highway) and Industrial Drive.
The suspect, who was identified as McKendrick, was a passenger in a gray Dodge Dakota, and allegedly followed the victim into the parking lot and confronted him.
According to police, McKendrick allegedly confronted and displayed a knife to the victim threatening him and then the victim grabbed a weed-eater to defend himself. McKendrick then allegedly pulled out a black pistol and pulled the hammer back threatening the victim again.
The police said the victim then ran to his vehicle and fled the parking lot. McKendrick and a woman driver then pursued the victim north on Route 255. The victim, along with another witness, called 911.
The police observed the gray Dodge truck in the area of Morningside Cemetery. The police, assisted by the DuBois City Police, conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle just before Snappy’s on Route 255.
McKendrick and the driver were taken into custody, the police said.
After investigating and the pistol not being found on McKendrick or inside the vehicle, McKendrick told the police that he had thrown it out of the window along Route 255.
The police searched the area and the pistol was later found in the weeds along Route 255. The police determined that the pistol was an exact replica CO2 BB pistol.
The police said the female driver, who was on probation, was detained and charges are pending for suspected driving under the influence of a controlled substance.