DuBOIS — DuBois man John Hibner, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who was a machine gunner during the Vietnam War, now dedicates much of his free time to helping other veterans in need.
Hibner served from 1968-1972, until he received a Military Order of the Purple Heart after being wounded twice, including being shot in the leg. He spent nine days in Japan and then five months in the Naval Hospital in Philadelphia.
“You become very close to the people you fight beside,” he said. “It’s tough to lose someone in your squad.”
Hibner now takes part in many efforts, including the Marine Corps League in Clearfield County and Disabled Veterans of America. He is also a Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and DuBois American Legion officer.
Hibner is assistant coordinator for the MCL Toys for Tots of Clearfield/Jefferson counties as well.
The organization that gives him the most joy, Hibner said, is serving in the DuBois Area Honor Guard.
Hibner will be the master of ceremonies at this year’s VFW Post 813 Veteran’s Day Ceremony, taking place at 11 a.m.
He has also been a veterans’ speaker on Memorial Day and at DuBois Area High School and DuBois Central Catholic School.
People can support veterans by attending these types of events, Hibner says, or donating to veteran-based organizations.
“When people see a vet, they can thank them,” he says. “Some us weren’t thanked.”
Veterans also face many silent struggles, Hibner says, such as Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.
“You won’t ever forget it,” he says of war. “You see things you don’t ever want anyone else to see. A simple ‘thank you’ means a lot to me and to the other veterans.”
People can also contribute to fundraisers they come across in the area, such as vets selling poppies or violas. Those funds are used to put on activities for people in Veteran’s Administration (VA) hospitals. They also give them funds to buy things like toiletries and gifts.
It’s important to him to give back, since he knows what it’s like to be in their position, Hibner says.
“I was one of them, mentally and physically,” Hibner said. “I’m in a position now where I can look for ways to help other veterans in need.”