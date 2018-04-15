DuBOIS — Customers of DuBois Martin’s Food Markets will now be able to buy beer and wine while grocery shopping.

Giant Food Stores opened its 60th Beer and Wine Eatery in Pennsylvania at its DuBois Martin’s, located at 22 Hoover Ave., DuBois.

Friday, the DuBois store celebrated the grand opening with beer and wine tastings.

DuBois associates have been working over the last two months to transform the store and to bring the Beer and Wine Eatery to life.

“On behalf of my entire team, we are excited to bring the convenience of beer and wine to DuBois for our customers,” said store Manager Jeff Wheeler. “Whether our customers are looking for a great local brew, the perfect wine to pair with their favorite recipe or just a gift, our friendly associates will be happy to assist them.”

DuBois associates completed training programs focused on the expanded beverage offerings found in the Eatery to better assist customers while shopping there.

DuBois customers will find hundreds of domestic, imported and craft beers coupled with an immense wine selection in the Beer & Wine Eatery. Customers currently have a “mix-a-six” option where they can create their own six-packs from a variety of craft beers. Customers can also choose from eat-in and take-out selections offered, including sandwiches, wraps, subs and salads.

The new eatery seats 30 and is open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Giant enforces 100 percent proof-of-age policy for both beer and wine sales.

To protect the community, associates will ask for proper identification – a valid driver’s license, passport or military identification card – from any customer seeking to purchase alcohol, regardless of age.

With this grand opening, a total of 60 Giant Food Stores and Martin’s Food Markets sell both beer and wine in Pennsylvania.