WASHINGTON, D.C. — A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Wednesday at Washington Dulles Airport (AID) to welcome DuBois Regional Airport (DUJ) passengers to the leading international hub through Southern Airways, the local Essential Air Service.
To celebrate the new relationship, several local officials boarded a nine-passenger Cessna Caravan from DuBois Regional to Washington Dulles for lunch and a tour hosted by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA). Those attending included DUJ Manager Bob Shaffer, Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Regional Airport Authority members Jay Chamberlin, chairman, and Scott North, Southern’s Station Manager Mary Fridley, Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jodi August and Visit Clearfield County Executive Director Josiah Jones, as well as Courier Express reporter Elaine Haskins. The round-trip flights took approximately 60 minutes each way.
“With Southern’s new interline agreement with United Airlines and their 100-plus daily nonstop destinations in the U.S. it truly gives new meaning to ‘Fly Local Fly Easy,’” said Shaffer, referring to the local airport’s slogan. “Tri-County area residents will have the availability of three times daily weekday and two daily weekend flights to this incredible hub, giving them access to the nation’s air transport system right from their own back yard at DUJ. With continued service to Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT), the same as IAD, area residents truly have the best of all worlds with the vast variety of discount carriers in PIT and their American interline with Southern. The Tri-County area has a great partner in Southern with all the options they now provide.”
“Southern Airways is thrilled to announce the launch of our new Washington-Dulles hub, with multiple daily flights from DuBois. Not only is DUJ one of our primary maintenance centers and crew bases, but it is also one of our busiest airports systemwide, thanks to the hundreds of seamless connections we now offer passengers in the tri-county area. Southern Airways is grateful for the continued support of the management and board at DUJ for helping make the post-COVID recovery of air travel so successful,” Stan Little, CEO of Southern Airways, said.
Representatives from other Mid-Atlantic airport partners, including Bradford Regional Airport (BFD), Lancaster Airport (LNS), as well as Morgantown Municipal Airport (MGW) in West Virginia, also attended.
The Pompano Beach, Florida-based scheduled service commuter airline, which serves more than 30 cities across the country, will operate up to 12 daily flights to Dulles International from these four airports, under an Essential Air Service agreement with the U.S. Department of Transportation.
“Well I’m glad to see all of our wonderful Mid-Atlantic friends and partners on board,” said Southern’s Chief Commercial Officer Mark Cestari. “I’m glad your flights were smooth, and we appreciate you taking the time to come out and see our new home. Coming to Dulles has been an endeavor that we have been working on for almost a year. As most of you know, we moved our service from BWI (Baltimore/Washington International) Airport to here, primarily because of our new Interline agreement with United, but also because the face of the traveler themselves has changed a lot during COVID — a lot more visiting friends and relatives travel and a lot less of the old school business travel.”
“Some of the other things we like about this airport, obviously, the roominess of it,” said Cestari. “We have this whole space as our little home away from home, which is great.”
Other advantages at Dulles include international service to more than 55 cities, said Cestari.
“A lot of our communities have colleges with international students or businesses that do international travel and being able to have single-stop connections around the world is going to be a big upgrade for us,” said Cestari. “United has proven to be a great partner. They, like all the major airlines, were very stressed by COVID in terms of staffing. And they were able to keep us on the list to make this Interline happen. We’ve had a few bumps and grinds along the way, and nothing has gone as quickly as we had hoped, but we think that ultimately, this is going to be a great partnership.”
Travelers can book currently on iflysouthern.com, the recommended site, as well as Interline Connections on United and also on a few of the online travel agencies, said Cestari.
“Within the next few weeks, you will be able to book on united.com as well,” Cestari said.
Noting that Southern Airways has been in business for eight years, Cestari said, while EAS cities are very important to the company, currently approximately 55 percent of their business is not EAS flying.
“We have several communities in the Mid-Atlantic and the Southeast that we would like to bring here to Dulles,” said Cestari. “The more scale that we have to our operation, the better for us, the more cost effective and hopefully the more profitable for us.”
Cestari said Southern has a very good record of reliability.
“We know in your communities, we are the only airline there, so we have to be reliable,” he said. “And I have to say one of my biggest concerns about coming to Dulles was just maintaining that reliability. And I’m happy to report the first five weeks have gone very, very smoothly in terms of reliability, but we’re not seeing the kinds of air traffic delays. And it amazes me when the banks are going out of here, because there are so many runways, you don’t have the kind of backups like you have at other unnamed Northeast airports.”
As of late, Shaffer noted that passenger travel at the local airport has rebounded to almost pre-COVID numbers. For the month of July, there have been 980 passengers traveling to and from DUJ, he said.
Flights from DuBois to Washington start at $39 while flights from DuBois to Pittsburgh start at $29.
In addition to a shorter drive to reach the DuBois Regional Airport, other advantages to flying local include seamless connections worldwide, quick TSA screening and free parking at the airport, located at 377 Aviation Way, between Reynoldsville and Falls Creek.
To book a flight from DUJ, please call 800-329-045 or visit the website — iFlySouthern.com.