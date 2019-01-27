DuBOIS — Assistant Superintendent Wendy Benton was appointed substitute superintendent at Thursday’s DuBois Area School Board meeting. Additionally, directors approved Superintendent Luke Lansberry’s request for a paid leave of absence, which began Dec. 31, 2018, until further notice.
Benton’s appointment as substitute superintendent was also effective Dec. 31.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, Tom Kurts, of DuBois, noted on the agenda that several employees requested unpaid leave of absences but that Lansberry’s request did not state if it was paid or unpaid.
“Could you specify whether that is paid or unpaid leave? Do you have to amend that?” Kurts said.
“We don’t have to amend it, but we can tell you these are leaves,” board President Larry Salone said.
“Yes, is it paid or unpaid?” Kurts questioned.
Salone asked Solicitor Carl Beard if he wanted to answer that.
“It’s paid,” Beard replied.
After the meeting, Beard said the district does not know how long Lansberry’s leave will be. He declined to comment further.
After filing a Right to Know request form, the Tri-County Sunday has learned that Lansberry’s remaining paid leave balance, as of Dec. 22, 2018, includes three personal days, 19 vacation days and 93.50 sick days, according to Director of Human Resources W. Edd Brady.
According to a previously published Tri-County Sunday article, sources close to the district said that Lansberry’s bent oak office furniture, which he purchased himself, was moved out of the superintendent’s office. A U-haul was reportedly seen outside the district office on Liberty Boulevard the weekend before Christmas and the superintendent’s office is empty, according to sources.
There has been no public discussion by the board or administration that any changes were pending with the position of superintendent.
At the board’s Dec. 20 meeting, directors unanimously approved hiring special counsel, the law firm of Weiss Burkardt Kramer LLC, of Pittsburgh, at the hourly rate of $175 per hour.
The proposal was added as a late agenda item.
When asked by an audience member the purpose of the special counsel, Salone said it was a personnel matter and that he could not discuss it further.
Beard said the special counsel was hired “simply to look at personnel issues. Other than that, I can’t comment on anything that might be the subject of somebody looking into a personnel issue.”
Lansberry was hired as the district’s superintendent on Sept. 26, 2016. His contract is through June 30, 2021. During the first year of the agreement, his annual salary was $140,000, prorated as of the start date for the 2016-17 school year through June 30, 2017. On July 1 of each subsequent year of the agreement, he is entitled to an increase of 2 percent under the contract.
Efforts to reach Lansberry for comment, both by phone and email, have been unsuccessful.
