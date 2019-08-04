DuBOIS — The United States Collegiate Athletic Association (USCAA) Board of Directors has approved a five-year extension with the City of DuBois for the Small College World Series, which locks in DuBois as the official host partner through the 2023-2024 season, according to USCAA Executive Director and CEO Matthew Simms.
DuBois has been host of the baseball and softball national championships since the 2018 season. This marked the first year in the association’s history that the baseball and softball national championships were hosted in the same location and allowed for the creation of the Small College World Series.
Through the extension, the games will continue to be played at DuBois’ Showers Field and Heindl Memorial Field, each first-class turf facilities, Simms said.
“The City of DuBois has over-delivered on their promise to provide the USCAA and its stakeholders with first class competition fields, quality hotels, and an atmosphere like no other in small college baseball and softball,” Simms said. “The city and its residents have welcomed our teams with open arms, and we look forward to returning the favor by signing this five-year deal that will ensure further businesses from USCAA members at DuBois area restaurants, hotels and shops.”
“Working with Matt Simms and the Small College World Series organization has just been an unbelievable adventure,” DuBois City manager John “Herm” Suplizio said. “This is a huge event for not only DuBois, but for the entire area. The hotels that are used stretch from Brookville to Clearfield. Every restaurant should benefit by us having this event. It really gives us the opportunity to show people from around the country what we are about here in DuBois.”
The Small College World Series has generated more than 1,000 room nights from participants alone in 2018 and 2019, with an estimated $450,000 to $500,000 in economic impact to the city.
“Through enhanced marketing efforts and investments into tourism related digital marketing, we hope to up the ante and bring more fans and spectators to the area in years to come,” Simms said.
“Almost three years ago, city Manager Herm Suplizio stood up in a meeting and said that he wanted DuBois to be the Omaha of the Small College World Series,” Simms said. “This is a positive step forward in the process of making that happen. Moving forward we hope for more community partners and sponsoring businesses to help us elevate the quality of events outside of our baseball and softball games and give back to the residents of DuBois and Clearfield County.”
“My hat’s off to Matt Simms and his entire committee,” Suplizio said. “I want to give a special thanks to city engineer Chris Nasuti and Redevelopment Director Joe Mitchell and the entire City of DuBois staff, both in the office and in the public works department, that put this event on. We receive help from everyone, including Steve Dunlap, John Woods, Steve Swauger and Chuck Ferra from the DuBois Area School District, Penn State DuBois, Matt Checchio, from Magnus Marketing, and Amanda Rosman.”
“I believe the reason why we have secured this tournament for five years is because of the hard work and dedication that we have all put into working with Matt Simms and the entire staff of the Small College World Series, who do a tremendous job in this event,” Suplizio said. “But this event is a tribute to the entire community and I’d be remiss if I didn’t give a special thanks to the entire community and especially the major sponsors who help put this on.”
The future championship dates for the Small College World Series are as follows:
- 2020: DuBois, Pennsylvania – May 10-14, 2020
- 2021: DuBois, Pennsylvania – May 16-20, 2021
- 2022: DuBois, Pennsylvania – May 15-19, 2022
- 2023: DuBois, Pennsylvania – May 14-18, 2023
- 2024: DuBois, Pennsylvania – May 12-16, 2024
The DuBois Area School Board, at its July 25 meeting, approved supporting the USCAA in conjunction with the City of DuBois and Penn State DuBois to host the national championships at Showers Field.