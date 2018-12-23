BROCKWAY — The Elk County Catholic girls basketball team was able to secure a 42-34 victory over Brockway on the road in a physical game that featured 38 attempted free throws between the two teams Friday.

The Lady Crusaders accounted for 27 of those free throws, as they converted 15 of them to account for more than a third of their total points in the game.

The second half was especially chippy, as both teams got into the double bonus in the fourth quarter in which all 12 points in the frame came from the line.

Both teams got off to a slow start, as the first basket didn’t come until the 3:23 mark of the first quarter, as Taylor Newton drove hard to the basket and converted in the paint while drawing a foul.

The junior was unable to finish off the three-point play, but did score five points in the opening quarter to help ECC take a 12-5 lead.

Maddy Kear drained a three-pointer in the quarter while being fouled, but was unable to convert the four-point play.

Sadie VanAlstine also made a three in the first quarter for the Lady Crusaders, while Morgan Lindemuth converted a trey for the Lady Rovers late in the quarter.

After Newton got the scoring started in the second quarter to stretch the lead to 14-5, the home side responded with a 8-0 run to cut the deficit to one.

“I think we got the lead and got a little complacent,” Elk County Catholic head coach Ken Pistner said. “We didn’t work the ball and we settled for shots and let Brockway get back into it.”

Selena Buttery scored four points during the run, while Lindemuth and Danielle Wood each added baskets to bring the score to 14-13.

Lindemuth and Wood each finished the night with 10 points to lead the Lady Rovers, while Maggie Schmader added eight points and eight rebounds.

After ECC scored the next four points, the Lady Rovers went on a 5-0 scoring run, as a three-pointer from Schmader tied the game at 18 with just under two minutes left in the first half.

Julia Aikens knocked down a three-pointer with 31 seconds left in the opening half to send the Lady Crusaders into the half with a 21-18 edge.

The two sides went back-and-forth early in the third quarter, as a basket from Brockway’s Schmader eventually tied the game at 29 at the 2:10 mark of the frame.

The Lady Crusaders responded with a 6-0 run to close out the quarter and take a 35-29 lead into the fourth.

Newton scored four points during the run, two coming at the free throw line and the other two coming on a put back buzzer-beater.

“When we started to work the ball around in the second half I thought we were able to get some better looks,” Pistner said.

The teams headed into the fourth quarter in a six-point game, as the final quarter of play turned into a foul fest, as neither team converted a shot from the field in the entire quarter.

The Lady Rovers opened the quarter on a 5-0 run to cut the deficit to 35-34 with 3:15 left to play, as Wood went a perfect 2 for 2 at the line twice during the run and Schmader added a free throw for the home side.

After a free throw from Newton gave ECC a 36-34 lead inside the final two minutes, a quick 5-0 run gave the Lady Crusaders control of the game.

Newton finished the game with a double-double for the Lady Crusaders, scoring 26 points and grabbing 10 rebounds as she went 8 of 15 from the free throw line in the win.

VanAlstine added 13 points on a trio of three-pointers and a 4 of 4 night from the foul line.

VanAlstine knocked down a pair of free throws to stretch the lead to four, as Brockway was unable to convert on the other end and the Lady Crusaders took over possession.

The senior then drew an intentional foul, knocking down both free throws once again as ECC retained possession after the foul shots.

Tami Geci then drew a foul and converted one of two free throws to give the Lady Crusaders a 41-34 lead with 40 seconds left to play.

“I thought we were composed because the game got very physical at the end,” Pistner said.

After Schmader was unable to connect on a pair of free throws for the Lady Rovers, Morgan Wolf went 1 of 2 at the line with 15 seconds left in the game to seal the 42-34 victory.

“Our kids were tired and we started fouling them because we just got a half step too slow,” Brockway head coach Dick Esposito said.

The Rovers coach noted that his team was playing most of the game with just one sub and said fatigue got to his team as the game drew on.

Esposito added that his team needs to relax late in the game and knock down their own foul shots.

“They’re more of a veteran team than we are and they kept their heads,” Esposito said. “They played a little more patient than we did.

The Rovers have just two upperclassmen on this season’s team in senior Schamder and junior Macie Smith.

Esposito said he felt the game was the best overall performance from his team so far this season and said they should find the win column soon.

Despite having to fight off several runs from Brockway, ECC led from start to finish on the night besides a few ties throughout the game.

“It’s a good win because when you go on the road it’s never easy,” Pistner said.