ST. MARYS — Crystal Fire Department devotees Bill Kraus, Ken Weidow and Jeff Smith are encouraging more youths to get involved with the rewarding cause of volunteer firefighting.
Chief Kraus says the dedication just isn’t the same as it used to be, with less and less volunteers coming forward to train. Kraus’ father was also fire chief, and his brother is the deputy chief.
The joining age for firefighters now is 18 years old, the men said, and used to be 21.
Much of being part of the CFD is about fellowship. Each Monday night of the month, there are rescue drills, work nights or membership meetings, but mostly, the men just like to get together, he said.
“Monday nights are ‘firemen’s nights,’” Kraus said.
Growing up and watching relatives to respond to calls instilled something in the men, they said. Weidow can recall his children growing up around firetrucks and his volunteer work, he says.
Smith says watching his stepfather respond to fire calls made him want to do it, too.
“It’s in your blood,” Kraus adds.
There is also the adrenaline and excitement that comes when that whistle blows, he said.
A huge part of the issue, the men think, is now having to put in so many hours of training and advanced classes.
“We used to send 30 people to training — now it’s three,” Kraus said.
Training at the high school level just started in St. Marys a couple of years ago. High school students can now be certified as firefighters.
“The educational aspect of this is super important,” Kraus said.
CFD Treasurer Steve Bauer, who comes from a long line of firefighting family members, teaches the classes within St. Marys Area School District, which encompassed 10 students in the first year and 20 last year. Classes will start again during spring semester.
Encouraging youth to get involved, Kraus notes that they have to give it a chance to see what it’s like, getting a dose of the family atmosphere. Each volunteer can play a different role — those who don’t want to climb a ladder or go in a burning house can do paperwork, cut the grass or help clean the equipment.
“Give us a chance to prove ourselves,” Kraus said. “We have open arms — come and see what we’re about.”
Follow CFD on Facebook or call 814-781-1717 for more information.