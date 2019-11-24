DuBOIS — Another opportunity awaits emerging entrepreneurs at Ben Franklin’s upcoming TechCelerator @DuBois.
Ben Franklin’s TechCelerator Startup Boot Camp is a “fantastic opportunity for any startup company or entrepreneur who hasn’t even started a company, but is trying to decide whether they want to do it,” John Siggins, of Ben Frankling Technology Partners of Central and Northern PA, said at Thursday’s Big Idea Contest.
Partnering with Penn State DuBois and the North Central PA LaunchBox, Ben Franklin’s TechCelerator @DuBois invites local entrepreneurs, graduate students, professors and university researchers to participate.
The 10-week sessions will run on Wednesdays, beginning Jan. 15, until March 19, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. followed by coaching sessions at the North Central PA LaunchBox in the Old Deposit Building, 2 E. Long Ave., Suite 300, DuBois.
This is a no-cost opportunity. During the 10 weeks, participating individuals will receive up to $1,000 in reimbursement toward customer discovery and prototyping. In addition, Invent Penn State’s I-Corps Site status enables eligible, university-related startup teams to receive up to $3,000 for customer discovery.
Business mentoring from Ben Franklin’s Transformation Business Services Network and Clarion University’s Small Business Development Center will also be available free of charge.
A graduation “pitch” event will enable the winning team to receive up to $10,000 in seed funding to help get their business from startup to up and running.
Participants will come away from this experience with a viable business model, a list of networking contacts, and the confidence that comes from knowing if it’s the right time for them to start a tech-business.
Space is limited and applications are due by Jan. 3, Siggins said.
For further information, contact Siggins at (814) 865-2879 or johnsiggins@cnp.benfranklin.org or visit https://cnp.benfranklin.org/techcelerator-dubois/.