FALLS CREEK — A Falls Creek family of four lost their home and all of their belongings to a fire Friday afternoon but escaped with no injuries, according to Falls Creek Fire Chief Mark Miller.

Multiple fire departments from Clearfield and Jefferson counties responded to the call at 2:25 p.m. at the ranch-style home of David and Tammy Salgado located at 152 Third St., Miller said.

The entire front portion of the home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived at the scene, Miller said. They had no problems knocking down the fire and expelling the smoke, but he said the home was a total loss.

Miller said the fire started when David Salgado was outside burning bees under the front porch with gasoline and it caught the house on fire.

His two children and wife were able to escape from the home without injury. David Salgado sustained blisters on his hand.

Neighbor Sam Baughman, who lives two houses away from the Salgado home, said he was outside when he noticed the flames coming from the home and immediately called 911.

“It’s give and take for me to be home at that time of day, but I was working from home,” Baughman said.

Next, he said he ran over to the burning home to make sure every one was outside, but he discovered Tammy Salgado was still inside the home.

Baughman said he had to remove an air conditioner from the window of the room where Tammy Salgado, who works nights at Paris Cleaners, had been sleeping.

After the air conditioner was removed, Baughman said he and another man, who was walking along Whitehill Alley behind the home, helped rescue Tammy Salgado from the home.

“His first name was Dan, I don’t know his last name,” Baughman said. “He stopped, and when I got the air conditioner out, he grabbed her legs and I helped her out.”

Firefighters were able to rescue the family’s three cats from the fire.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family and putting them in a local hotel, Miller said.

An estimate of damage to the insured home was unavailable, Miller said, noting that it was a Habitat For Humanity home. On Google map, it shows the home was built in 2009.

Habitat for Humanity partners with people in local communities, all over the world, to help them build or improve a place they can call home, according to the HFH website. The homes they construct are safe, single-story, Ranch-style homes, equipped with energy and cost-saving appliances and natural gas resources. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage.

Not long after the fire, Kristy Baughman, Sam’s wife, and others in the neighborhood pulled together to help the family after this traumatic event.

“We got them started, but they still need help,” Kristy Baughman said on Facebook through the Juniata Elementary PTA page.

Anyone who would like to donate can take donations to the Comfort Suites in DuBois for the Salgado family, she said. Clothing, toiletries and school supplies are all needed.

Sizes are:

Man –large shirt, 34/36 pants

Woman –extra small shirts, size 5 pants

Teenage boy –large shirts, size 18/20 pants

Young girl –size 7/8 shirts and pants

Miller said other firefighters at the scene were from Adrian and West Sandy of Sandy Township, Reynoldsville, Brockway and Warsaw Township fire departments. DuBois EMS also responded.

Firefighters were at the scene until about 6:30 p.m. Friday.