Less than a decade ago, the country was in the midst of the Great Recession.

Jobless rates were at an all-time high. Numerous homes were in foreclosure. And like most of the nation, many residents of Clearfield County were struggling to get by.

But that has changed.

Employers are desperate to find qualified employees — and they are few and far between in the region.

“Clearfield County’s unemployment rate is down to 4.6 percent, and the state unemployment rate is 4.5 percent,” said Kenneth Snyder, a CareerLink Specialist at the PA CareerLink office in Clearfield. “We are right in the ballpark. It’s very low.”

That means that most people are employed, leaving companies in need of workers scrambling.

“It seems like right now, everyone is hiring,” Snyder said. “I’ve been doing this for 27 years and I’ve never seen it where employers are hiring left and right. They are trying to find people who are qualified.”

People in search of a job, whether it is a first job or a desire to change employers, should consider attending CareerLink’s Job Fair scheduled Thursday, June 26. Snyder said there will be at least 15 companies represented at the event conducting on-site interviews.

“Dress professionally and bring a resume,” Snyder said. “First impressions are everything.”

Some of the employers who will be at the job fair are SCI Houtzdale, Pennsylvania State Police, personal care facilities, a trucking company, CenClear, a temporary employment agency, a food service group for the prison system, Paris Companies, Source4Teachers which hires substitute teachers, aides, janitors, food service and secretarial positions at local school districts, Lowe’s, Penn Highlands Community Nurses and more.

“This is the big career fair we do every summer,” Snyder said.

He said that one of the problems facing employers is finding qualified employees.

“The problem is that most of those looking for work have little or no experience,” Snyder said. Jobs in demand include carpenters, machinists, HVAC and mechanics. “They just can’t find qualified people in the trades.”

While he suggests that people with little or no experience attend college, or trade school or enter the military, there are other options with which CareerLink can assist. Snyder said there are several programs within the CareerLink office that assist youth up to age 24. There are also programs to assist with job training and other obstacles in obtaining family-sustaining wage jobs.

The Center of Workforce Information and Analysis’ latest report indicates that the average worker in Clearfield County earns $19.13 per hour.

“We’re trying to find as many qualified applicants as we can for the employers out there,” Snyder said.

The CareerLink Career Fair will be held Thursday, July 26, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the CareerLink located at 1125 Linden St. in Clearfield.