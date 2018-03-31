DuBOIS — Authorities say arson is being investigated after an abandoned mobile home was set on fire for a second time on Time To Bid Road in Sabula late Thursday night.

Firefighters from Sandy Township Volunteer Fire Department were called to a fire at 11:42 p.m. Thursday at 19 Time To Bid, located just off Kilmer Road, fire Chief Steve Dunlap said. A neighbor driving by had called in the fire to 911.

“It’s the second time that the same mobile home has been lit up,” Dunlap said.

No injuries were reported. No damage estimate was available at this time. The police are trying to track down who owns the mobile home, Dunlap said.

In addition to the fire department, the State Police Fire Marshal and the Sandy Township Police Department are investigating the fire.

Firefighters were at the scene until about 3 a.m. Friday. Also, Penfield Volunteer Fire Department assisted.

On Feb. 16, a residence owned by Joan Cameroni, 71, 27 Time To Bid Road, and this same mobile home were set ablaze at 1:25 a.m. Sandy Township Police reported that officers found evidence of an intentionally set fire in a shed and a vacant trailer.

Damage to Cameroni’s home was estimated at $15,000. Damage to the abandoned mobile home was estimated at $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at Ridgway at (814) 776-6136 or the Sandy Township Police Department at 371-4220.