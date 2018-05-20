DuBOIS — Approximately 20 people are homeless but safe after a fire broke out Saturday morning in an apartment building in downtown DuBois. At least six had to be rescued from the burning structure, according to DuBois Volunteer Fire Chief Ben Blakley.

Multiple fire departments from Clearfield and Jefferson counties responded to the call at 9:53 a.m. at 322 W. Long Ave., which also houses Mike’s Lock and Hardware store on the first floor, where the fire started, according to DuBois Volunteer Fire Chief Ben Blakley.

“Everybody who lived in the apartment building has been accounted for,” Blakley said Saturday evening while still at the scene cleaning up.

He said three residents and two firefighters sustained minor smoke inhalation and minor burns and were taken by ambulance to Penn Highlands DuBois. All were treated and released. Several other residents sustained minor injuries at the scene but refused medical treatment.

“Everybody is in good condition,” Blakley said.

“It was called in as a working fire. We assumed entrapment because of the size of the building,” Blakley said. “The DuBois City Police Department was already here. They confirmed it was multiple entrapment. We made a total of six rescues. Three were pulled from the fire escape, two pulled from the second floor hallways and another person was rescued from the roof.”

DuBois City Policeman Zane Rhed was patrolling by the train station in downtown DuBois, heard the fire dispatched, and saw the flames coming from the front door of the hardware store.

“Yeah, I was the first one here. And there were a couple doors locked,” Rhed said. “There was some guy who actually helped me smash a window so we could start getting people out like three doors down, it’s the same building. And as soon as we smashed the window, we got a couple people out. One guy went in, I had to grab him, pull him out because he was going in. And then we started going down through here; Sgt. McCleary and I and a couple guys from the fire department went down to these apartments and started knocking door to door and getting people out.”

José Amara, who lives in the apartment building beside 322 W. Long, was one of the residents evacuated from the apartment building located beside 322 W. Long Ave.

“I was sleeping, my roommate came in and woke me up,” said Amara, visibly shaken and wrapped up in a blanket as he watched the firefighters fighting the fire.

The fire was called under control around 12:30 p.m., Blakley said.

“With it being an older building, it made the fire very difficult to put out plus it had a good head start on us,” Blakley said.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined and under investigation.

The American Red Cross is assisting the victims of the fire.

Reports at the scene indicated that the owner of the building is Jack Shuttleworth.

In addition to DuBois firefighters, also at the scene were firefighters from West Sandy and Oklahoma of the Sandy Township Fire Department, Reynoldsville Borough, Sykesville Borough, Clearfield, Brockway, Brookville, and Lawrence Township. Other Sandy Township fire departments were on standby. Ambulance services from DuSAN, DuBois EMS, Jefferson County EMS and Clearfield EMS assisted at the scene as well because of the number of trapped people in the apartment building, Blakley said.

Blakley expressed appreciation to Firehouse Pizza, Subway and Sheetz, which provided food and drinks to the first responders.