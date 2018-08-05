ARLINGTON, Va. — Dean Erich of DuBois, and his wife, Kristy, were among the couple of hundred people who traveled to Arlington National Cemetery Wednesday to pay their final respects to USMC Ret. Sgt. Major Todd Parisi of St. Marys.

Having been great friends with Parisi for the last 40 years, Erich said the Marine has always been the most unselfish person he’s ever met.

“He knew how to light up a room, no wonder he was voted class clown in school,” Erich reflected shortly after full military honors were rendered for Parisi at Arlington.

“I could always count on Todd to be a true friend and speak the truth, even when it hurt, and follow that with a laugh,” Erich said. “He learned his unconditional love and loyalty from the best, his Dad, Louie, who is here today walking in his son’s procession while challenging cancer.”

Erich said he came to Arlington with a picture in his pocket that Parisi had given him.

“On the back he (Parisi) wrote that I am like a brother and I’ve given him inspiration,” Erich said. “Wow, that’s probably the best compliment I’ve ever received, because it was from him.”

An emotional Erich continued, saying that “everyone needs a Todd and I was blessed to have him, but I am heartbroken that he left us so early.”

But as Erich looked up, he saw a huge U.S. Flag.

“It’s Todd. He is still with me,” Erich said.