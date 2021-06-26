Glad Midsommar.
DuBOIS — The first time Kathy Nelson Foulkrod of DuBois celebrated Midsommar was on a trip to Sweden in 2011.
“That was such an extraordinary experience that I eventually decided to share it with my friends of Swedish heritage here,” said Foulkrod.
The group of Svenska kvinnor (Swedish women) first gathered at the home of Frank and Kathy Foulkrod in 2015 to celebrate St. Lucia Day in mid-December. It was then that they decided to add a Midsommar celebration in mid-June as well, she said.
“The day is just a fun time to get together and talk about our Swedish heritage, decorate the Maypole, which Frank made the first year we celebrated Midsommar, with fresh leaves and flowers, listen to traditional Swedish music, do the ring dancing around the Maypole and eat the great Swedish foods that we make,” said Foulkrod, noting that this year’s celebration was held June 17. They also make a Swedish craft; this year’s was a summer solstice crystal sun catcher.
Midsommar was originally to celebrate the summer solstice — the longest day of the year and shortest night, said Foulkrod.
“It is one of the most important holidays of the year in Sweden,” she said. “In Sweden, the sun never sets on the longest day of the year so it is a real celebration after the long, dark winter months in Sweden.”
Foulkrod said she became interested in her Swedish heritage at a young age.
Her great-grandfather, John Peter Carlson, emigrated in 1881 from Smaland, Sweden. Her great-grandmother, Anna Maria, arrived from Västra Gõtaland in 1883. They settled in Dagus Mines and got married there before moving to DuBois in 1911 with her grandfather Gustaf, age 15. Her mother, Gustaf’s daughter, grew up on Juniata Street on the east side of DuBois called Swedetown.
On the Nelson side, Foulkrod said both of her great-grandparents emigrated from Halland, Sweden in 1872. They first settled in New York City where my grandfather, Charles Nelson, was born. She is not certain when they left New York City for Pennsylvania.
“My great-uncle, my grandfather’s older brother, lived with my Carlson grandparents and he liked to talk to me about Sweden,” recalled Foulkrod. “Celebrating my Swedish heritage helps me feel a connection to my grandparents and great-grandparents, some of whom I’ve never met. Reading about the Swedish customs helps me to understand how they lived in Sweden and how they continued to follow those same traditions once they lived in America.”
During the Christmas holiday, Foulkrod remembers visiting her mother’s cousin to eat some of the traditional Swedish foods like sill (herring) and sylta (head cheese).
“I recall not liking either of those,” she said. “When I got older, I would make the braided yeast bread called Lucia crown. It is decorated with cherries, almonds and small lit candles when serving. We would have it on Christmas morning with coffee. I continue to make that each Christmas.”
Friends, all of Swedish heritage, who were able to attend this year’s Midsommar celebration, included Marsha Billingsley Harris, Jean Nordberg Burlingame, Linda Benson Morelli, Barbara Lindahl Johnson, Jerry Gifford Watson, Beverly Lundblad Lindemuth, JoAnn Clark Kruckow, Charmaine Bundy Dungey, Marty Hallstrom Clark and Vicki Carlson Aspenberg.
Morelli, of Brockway, said she enjoys celebrating Midsommar because she doubts she will ever get the chance to celebrate it in Sweden.
“So, when Kathy hosts this event, I’m excited to go,” said Morelli. “It’s like a little bit of Sweden in Kathy’s beautiful backyard. Decorating the Maypole with lovely flowers, music and dancing, the Swedish dinner and desserts all give me a little taste of Sweden.”
Morelli said her grandfather, Johan Alfred Bengtsson (John Benson) was born in 1868, immigrated from Falkenberg, located in southwestern Sweden, to here in northwestern Pennsylvania in 1888. He left his father and three brothers behind. In 1892, his younger brother, Karl, came here to join Johan. He was a boarder for three years before marrying her grandmother. He was a coal miner. They had five children. He died in 1940 from black lung, having never returned to his homeland.
In 1996, Morelli said her elderly aunt died. One day her uncle was cleaning out her home and invited Morelli to come and see if there was anything she wanted.
Morelli said she started going through a cardboard box and came across a lot of documents, including several letters written in Swedish. She couldn’t understand any of the letters so she called her cousin from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and he got them translated.
“This is when we finally pinpointed where our Swedish family came from,” said Morelli. “We were able to make contact with a second cousin who spoke English. We made arrangements to fly to Sweden and meet our family. My 85-year-old uncle, three cousins, all from Fort Lauderdale, and my sister and I made the trip. It was one of the highlights of my life to finally know where my grandfather came from, walk the streets where he once walked, to visit the farm where my family was from. When we walked in the living room at the farm, there were several pictures hanging on the wall — the same pictures I brought with me to share with them. It gave me goosebumps. I knew I was in the right place.”
Lindenmuth, of Hazen, said her grandfather and his sister emigrated from Sweden in 1885 when he was 19 and she was 18. They were sponsored by Swansons from Brandy Camp and therefore settled in the Brockway area. Her grandfather John (Bengtsson) Lundblad was a miner and eventually owned a home and raised his family in Westville with Inga Carlina Grun Olsen who emigrated from Norway.
“In Sweden, the Midsommar celebration we attended was delightful,” said Lindenmuth. “Native Swedes welcomed visitors from other countries. A sense of joy and camaraderie with singing, dancing, food, and traditions made us feel a part of our ancestors’ way of life.”
Lindenmuth recalls that families were encouraged to assimilate and, though her grandparents conversed in Swedish, they expected her father and his siblings to speak English so little of the language was passed to her generation.
“We did not have Swedish celebrations, but on holidays we ate korv, pickled beets, bread with chive butter, and pickled meats,” said Lindenmuth. “My grandfather enjoyed singing songs in Swedish and dancing little gigs for us. My grandmother taught us a few Swedish words and phrases. My grandfather wrote and received letters from his mother and sisters in Sweden. We also found Western Union receipts for money sent to Sweden.”
Sharing stories about their grandparents and great-grandparents is what Aspenberg enjoys the most about the Midsommar celebration at Foulkrod’s.
“Many of our ancestors lived on the East Side of DuBois and attended Lebanon Lutheran Church,” said Aspenberg. “I also enjoy dancing around the Maypole.”
Aspenberg, who lives in Manhattan, New York, said that six of her great-grandparents emigrated from Sweden in the 1880s. She said there were two married couples with children, one of which was her grandfather and two were young adults who met and married here. They settled in the Kane and Ludlow area and in Dagus Mines, and they worked in lumbering and the coal mines. By the early 1900s, they had moved to DuBois where they found work at the tannery and the local coal mines.