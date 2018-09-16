FALLS CREEK — Goodwill Industries of North Central Pennsylvania has made changes to its Falls Creek Processing Warehouse with the hiring of David Straub as logistics/transportation manager and the promotion of Kayla Gordon to plant manager in August.

The logistics and warehouse manager is a new position created to efficiently use the resources available while maximizing productivity and labor resources as a result of Goodwill NCPA’s continued growth, according to President and CEO Ray Donati.

“The hiring of David Straub brings many years of warehouse operations experience to our organization and the promotion of Kayla Gordon will help with the organization of manpower and product,” said Donati. “I feel the team of David and Kayla will help our Goodwill organization move into the future. I am confident in their abilities and look forward to their maintaining and improving our staff production and family operations we cherish here at Goodwill.”

Donati said Straub and Gordon will oversee approximately 90 associates with various challenges and disabilities.

“They have an understanding of those barriers and coupled with a strong work ethic will help us move into the future,” said Donati.

Straub and Gordon have been implementing changes to the organization of the processing warehouse to improve safety and productivity with a more streamlined workflow.

Both have noted seeing a change in the demeanor of the warehouse and a positive improvement in the overall attitude of the employees.

“My new positon working in the warehouse has been such a positive experience,” said Gordon. “Even when you are having a bad day, you walk up to one of our employees and it all goes away. They make everything better.”

“Things have gone very well from the beginning,” Straub said. “Personally, I think it is because Kayla has done such a great job and knows everyone here so well. We make a great team.”