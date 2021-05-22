DuBOIS — Grady’s Decision is hosting their first-ever “Spring Into Cash and Prizes” fundraising event.
Due to the pandemic and state regulations, the nonprofit organization is hosting an online raffle on Facebook Live and YouTube. This fundraiser is in lieu of the dinner-dance that Grady’s Decision holds usually every March. All proceeds, after expenses, enable them to bless babies and their families throughout their Neonatal Intensive Care Unit hospital journey in northwestern Pennsylvania.
The public is invited to join them at 7 p.m. Monday, May 24, on the Grady’s Decision Facebook page.
“This will be a safe, fun, and virtual event that you can enjoy in the comfort of your own home,” said Grady’s Decision Executive Director Amy Smith. “If you can’t make it during the scheduled live time, no worries. You don’t have to be present to win. It’s perfect for everyone’s schedules.”
Smith said this is a unique and fun way to win up to 30-plus items ranging from a vacation, a grill, Maroon 5 tickets, cash prizes and more. The winners will be drawn live on the Facebook page. They will hold up an item and draw a name from the pool to determine the winner of an item. One entry is $10, two entry tickets are $20 and three entry tickets are $25.
There will also be another opportunity to win a CAN AM Outlander 450 ATV. Ticket price is $25 each.
Sponsorships are also available. Tickets can be purchased from Smith or at the following businesses: Way Office Plus, H&H Plumbing, Marnie’ Salon, Spa & Boutique, The Winery At Wilcox, Guardian Planners (Chuck Johnson), all in DuBois, and at Sarvey Insurance in Brookville. For more information on how to purchase tickets, go to the event page: http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event.
Grady’s Decision was started in 2008 by Katrina and Ryan Smith of Erie, formerly of DuBois, to honor their son, Graden Vincent, who died less than three days after being born premature in July 2008 and weighed only 2 pounds, 5 ounces. His twin sister, Gianna Kayleen, who was born one minute earlier and weighed 2 pounds, remained for 71 days in the NICU of Saint Vincent Health System in Erie and is now a healthy 12-year-old.
For more information on the Grady’s Decision story and mission, log onto www.gradysdecision.com. Individuals can also check out the Grady’s Facebook page.