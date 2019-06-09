CLEARFIELD — For 56 years James “Carl” Ogden, 88, of Clearfield, has been a member of the Clearfield chapter of the Masonic Lodge.
Ogden said his father Archer Ogden was a long time Mason as were his three brothers: Col. Harold Ogden, a West Point graduate who became a U.S. Air Force fighter pilot and flew 93 missions over Europe in World War II, William A. Ogden who was a bomber pilot in the Air Force and spent four years in the Pacific during World War II, and his brother Charles who was a U.S. Army veteran. He joined the Army in 1945 so he didn’t serve in the war, Ogden said.
Despite this, Ogden said at first he wasn’t sure if he wanted to join the Masons so he asked his father “What do the Masons build? He looked at me and said, ‘Character.’”
“I never forgot that,” Ogden said.
Ogden said he was also inspired to join by President George Washington who was also a Mason.
The Masons, he said, do a lot for the community and support numerous charities – they have five Masonic retirement communities and two children’s homes in Pennsylvania, in addition to the numerous charitable organizations and activities that the Masons support individually.
“It’s a worthy organization,” he said, adding that he enjoys the fellowship he receives at the Masons meetings and they often have prominent speakers.
Ogden started an Allstate Insurance office in Clearfield in 1955 and owned and operated it for 50 years before passing it onto his daughter Victoria. He worked for five more years after that at the office.
He said he enjoyed running the insurance company and prided himself on the personal service he gave to customers. Ogden said he would sometimes leave in the middle of dinner and family gatherings to assist Allstate customers who were in trouble or a car accident, even if they were from out of town and he never saw them before or afterwards.
His wife, Letitia, was a school teacher in the Clearfield Area School District. She passed away in 2011 of brain cancer. They had three children: Victoria, William A. Ogden, and Jim, who died tragically in 1996 while skiing in Wyoming at the age of 43.
In addition, in the 1970s his brother-in-law died, leaving behind a 12-year-old daughter Catherine Young. His wife died of cancer previously so they took in the girl and raised her.
Ogden recounted one day when Catherine was a freshman in high school in 1976, he was driving her home from gymnastics practice and he asked her what she wanted to do after high school. She told him that she wanted to go to Harvard University but didn’t think that was possible. Ogden said he told her to do whatever she needed to do to get into Harvard and “we will take care of the rest.”
Eight years later she graduated Summa Cum Laude from Harvard and is a dean at an arts school in Massachusetts.
Ogden said the Masons helped strengthen his character and values and along with his faith have allowed him to weather the ups and downs of life.
“As true as I am sitting here, I am convinced the Lord has been with me every single step,” Ogden said.
“The Masons has given me far more than I have put into it,” he said.